Astroworld security guard felt unprepared for festival: 'Understaffed in every sense of the word'

Astroworld security guard Darius Williams admitted he felt unprepared for rapper Travis Scott's festival that turned deadly Friday night in Houston.

A reported crowd surge during the concert led to the deaths of eight attendees and left others injured. Scott was performing on stage during the incident and has since faced criticism for allowing the show to continue while people needed help in the crowd.

Scott has since claimed he did not know the severity of the situation.

Williams, who was hired to work security for the event by Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), told TMZ that the instructions for his job were "vague."

TRAVIS SCOTT CONCERT VICTIMS' ATTORNEY BLAMES ARTIST FOR ‘ENTICING’ CROWD AT ASTROWORLD 2021 FESTIVAL

"It was pretty vague exactly what the roles would be," he said during an interview.

Williams claimed he arrived at the NRG Park around 7 a.m. on Friday morning and was still given "pretty vague" instructions for the job, despite being hours away from the show.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"They were still pretty vague, didn't really tell us what we would be doing," Williams told the outlet. "They just issued us our uniform, our jackets."

The security guard did claim he had to take a licensing exam, but he called the training process "brief."

"You have to take a state licensing exam for a level two security officer," Williams told TMZ. "However, the training for that was extremely brief. It was an open book test. The teacher was actually giving us the answers as we were going through the books ourselves and trying to hurry up and fill out the answers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams emphasized that he felt that security was "understaffed" based on how many people were at the festival. The event attendance was capped at 50,000 people, according to Houston Police Chief Samuel Pena.

"I just knew we were understaffed in every sense of the word," he said. "There was probably one security guard — from what I saw, I would say there was one security guard for every 500 to 1,000 people."

A rep for Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) could not be immediately reached for comment.