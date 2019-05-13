'Arthur's' Mr. Ratburn marries a man in latest season premiere of children's cartoon

The newest season of the children’s cartoon “Arthur” came big news: Mr. Ratburn got married -- to a man.

The 22nd premiere of the PBS Kids show aired on Monday and featured the strict, cake-loving teacher’s wedding to a chocolatier named Patrick, according to Inside Edition.

The episode titled “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone” also featured Jane Lynch as a guest star, voicing Mr. Ratburn’s sister.

‘GAME OF THRONES’ AND ‘WESTWORLD’ TEAM WITH ‘SESAME STREET’ TO TEACH CHARACTERS ABOUT RESPECT

Since it first aired in 1996, “Arthur” hasn’t mentioned Mr. Ratburn’s sexuality until now, though the word “gay” wasn’t used in the episode, according to TVLine.

The outlet also reported that Mr. Ratburn isn’t the first openly gay character in the “Arthur” universe.

In a 2005 “Postcards from Buster” episode, the cartoon rabbit and friend of Arthur’s met children in Vermont whose mothers were lesbians, though the word “lesbian” was never said in that episode either, TVLine reported.

After the newest episode aired on Monday, people on social media were delighted by the news of Mr. Ratburn’s wedding to a man.

‘SESAME STREET’ CONFIRMS BERT AND ERNIE’S SEXUAL ORIENTATION AFTER FORMER WRITER’S COMMENTS

“Now that Mr. Ratburn is gay I can finally die,” one person wrote.

“Wow... after all these years. Congratulation Mr. Ratburn! Make sure you don’t hog all the wedding cake,” someone else tweeted.

Another person said: “Mr. Ratburn being gay is *my* Game of Thrones finale.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Welcome out and congratulations Mr. Ratburn!” Another Twitter user wrote.