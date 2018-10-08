Arnold Kopelson, Oscar-winning producer of 'Platoon,' dies at 83

Arnold Kopelson, the Oscar-winning producer behind the film "Platoon," has died. He was 83.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Kopelson's wife and longtime business partner, Anne, said the producer died of natural causes on Monday at 6 a.m. in his Beverly Hills, Calif. home.

“Our lives were intertwined,” she told the outlet. “We were lifelong partners in love and business. We finished each other’s sentences. We were a unit. One person. We had a successful career because we understood each other.”

Kopelson produced the Oliver Stone film about the Vietnam War that came out in 1986 and won four Academy Awards, including one for Kopelson for best picture.

His other credits include such 1990s hits as “The Fugitive,” a best picture nominee, and “A Perfect Murder.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.