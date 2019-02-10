Grammys 2019 Best New Artist Dua Lipa talks Ariana Grande missing the show, 21 Savage being arrested by ICE

Dua Lipa won big Sunday night, taking home the Grammy for best new artist. However, backstage the singer took a moment to talk about her fellow artists — Ariana Grande and 21 Savage.

Asked what she thought about Grande — who had a public dispute with the Grammys producer — not being at the award show, Lipa, 23, responded: "I guess, first of all, every artist has their own right to decide what they want to do, and how they would like to perform, and how they would like to be perceived."

She continued: "I think it's at every artist's discretion to decide what they would like to do with their performance and how they would like to go ahead with that."

GRAMMY AWARDS: KACEY MUSGRAVES WINS ALBUM OF THE YEAR AS DOLLY PARTON, MICHELLE OBAMA HAVE BIG MOMENTS

As for 21 Savage, who was detained by ICE in Atlanta earlier this month on allegations that he's actually a British citizen, the London-born singer said: "It's quite upsetting given that he actually hasn't done anything and he's also given so much, I guess, to American culture even being a Brit."

GRAMMYS 2019 WINNERS LIST

Along with her best new artist win, Dua Lipa also took home the award for dance recording.