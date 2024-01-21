Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Anthony Hopkins writing an autobiography: 'It's a weird process'

'The Silence of the Lambs' star Anthony Hopkins says his wife Stella is also working on a documentary of his life

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Sir Anthony Hopkins' next project won't require much character development.

"I'm writing a biography," the famed actor and director told People magazine. "It's a weird process."

"I realized how I'm blessed with one thing. Maybe it's my actor’s brain. I do have quite a memory," the 86-year-old admitted. "I remember days of months in the years."

In conjunction with his own self-reflection, Hopkins says his wife of 20 years, Stella, is working on a documentary about him, and that she has "carte blanche to [cover] everything." 

ANTHONY HOPKINS FEELS 'SO LUCKY' TO BE WORKING AT 86: 'I'M AWARE OF MY MORTALITY'

Anthony Hopkins in a black suit and tie on the carpet at the Academy Awards

A working actor at 86, Anthony Hopkins says he is in the process of writing his own biography. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

"It's quite a lot of film. I don't know when it's going to come out," he told the outlet. He was able to share that Jodie Foster, his costar from "The Silence of the Lambs," was interviewed for Stella's project.

Both he and Foster won Academy Awards for the 1991 film.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A black and white photo of Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster in "The Silence of the Lambs"

Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster both earned Academy Awards for their roles in the 1991 film "The Silence of the Lambs." (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Hopkins' career has been rich with success. With over 140 acting credits on IMDb, the Welsh actor says he still loves the craft. "I'm so lucky to be working at my age," Hopkins shared. "They still seem to send me scripts, and I think, ‘Well, good.’"

"I love the process of preparing a role," he added. "That keeps my brain neurologically active. I love that."

Anthony Hopkins in a dark suit and light blue shirt speaks into a microphone

Anthony Hopkins says he's aware of his own mortality. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Still astute and motivated, Hopkins recognizes he doesn't have the luxury of time. "I’m aware of my mortality," he told People. "To be realistic, I know that if I have a few more years of work in me, I can do it. So work keeps me alive. I love working. I love being an actor. I love activity."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending