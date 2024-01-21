Anthony Hopkins writing an autobiography: 'It's a weird process'

Sir Anthony Hopkins' next project won't require much character development.

"I'm writing a biography," the famed actor and director told People magazine. "It's a weird process."

"I realized how I'm blessed with one thing. Maybe it's my actor’s brain. I do have quite a memory," the 86-year-old admitted. "I remember days of months in the years."

In conjunction with his own self-reflection, Hopkins says his wife of 20 years, Stella, is working on a documentary about him, and that she has "carte blanche to [cover] everything."

"It's quite a lot of film. I don't know when it's going to come out," he told the outlet. He was able to share that Jodie Foster, his costar from "The Silence of the Lambs," was interviewed for Stella's project.

Both he and Foster won Academy Awards for the 1991 film.

Hopkins' career has been rich with success. With over 140 acting credits on IMDb, the Welsh actor says he still loves the craft. "I'm so lucky to be working at my age," Hopkins shared. "They still seem to send me scripts, and I think, ‘Well, good.’"

"I love the process of preparing a role," he added. "That keeps my brain neurologically active. I love that."

Still astute and motivated, Hopkins recognizes he doesn't have the luxury of time. "I’m aware of my mortality," he told People. "To be realistic, I know that if I have a few more years of work in me, I can do it. So work keeps me alive. I love working. I love being an actor. I love activity."

