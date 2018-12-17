Angie Harmon gushes over new boyfriend Greg Vaughan: 'He continues to astound me with his care & love'

Angie Harmon couldn't be happier with her boyfriend, Greg Vaughan.

On Sunday, the "Rizzoli & Isles" alum went on Instagram to gush about how the "Days of Our Lives" actor, 45, recently took care of her when she wasn't feeling well.

"Now I’m not one to put my business in the streets but... This one! ❤️ HE shatters me!" Harmon, 46, captioned a photo of the pair smiling.

She continued: "Through a full day of shooting & then a LOVELY 15 hour stomach bug, canceled flights... this amazing & nurturing soul stayed right next to me/ RIGHT NEXT TO ME. No fear of catching whatever awful thing I had, making sure I 'stayed hydrated', searches for ginger tea & got the real deal, carried my bags through the airport, escorted me to my gate only to have to RUN to his... he continues to astound me with his care & love... ❤️❤️❤️❤️

"Ladies, for every man out there who doesn’t hold the door for you (or your hair 🤦🏻‍♀️), who doesn’t take care of you, who doesn’t tell you you’re beautiful when you know you’re not, who doesn’t help you with your bags, who cuts in front of you in line... KNOW THIS! There are still beautiful, kind, strong, loving gentlemen out there!" the actress told her fans, adding that "one of them is named @gregvaughan (& he’s taken!) 😂

"Thank you babe for your unconditional love & support! Thank you for taking care of me & mine. Thank you from the bottom of my soul... ❤️❤️❤️ LOVE YOU BUNCHES!" she wrote before sharing that Vaughan sweetly "stood in line to get me noodles before he ran to his plane! ❤️🥰❤️"."

Earlier this year, Vaughan was the one gushing over his new gal in honor of her birthday.

"There isn’t a day that I don’t feel I am blessed, but as is every day I live to see another day, I continue to see a new blessing enter my life," Vaughan wrote on his Instagram in August.

"Your love of life and allowing me to open mine and our ability to share ours together with 6 amazing children is beyond any wish I could have dreamt!! May all your days continue to be filled with sunbeams, smiles, laughter, love, joy & my warm embrace HAPPY BDay."

It's unclear exactly when the couple started dating. Harmon and her ex-husband, former NFL player Jason Sehorn, separated in 2014 and officially divorced in 2016. They share three girls.

Meanwhile, Vaughan and his ex-wife, Touriya Haoud, share three sons and announced their separation in 2014 after eight years of marriage.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.