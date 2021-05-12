Angelina Jolie discusses life as a single mom: 'I've been alone a long time now'

Angelina Jolie is opening up about being a single mother of six.

The "Maleficent" actress appeared on E!'s "Daily Pop" this week to discuss her upcoming film, "Those Who Wish Me Dead," in which she dished on her life at home with her children.

Asked how she juggles it all, from her Hollywood career, humanitarian efforts and parenting six, Jolie, 45, revealed the symbiotic support system she has with her kids.

"I have six very capable children," the actress shared. "Of course you wake up and you just feel like, 'I've got to make sure they're OK. I've got to make sure they're mentally OK,' but honestly, I think a few years ago it switched and they're thinking, 'I've got to make sure mom's OK.'"

Jolie stressed that she and her kids are a "team" and she considers herself "very, very lucky."

She shares Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Shiloh and Knox with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

"I'm always the one who worries but I don't worry about them. They're cool people," she added.

Jolie also briefly touched on her dating life, hinting that she's not exactly sure what she's looking for in a suitable partner. She did, however, joke that she's aware of what she's not hoping to find.

"I probably have a very long list [of dealbreakers,]" Jolie said, adding, "I've been alone for a long time now."

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage and nearly 12 years together.

Earlier this year, the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actress spoke to British Vogue all about her life at home and admitted that she's had a "pretty hard" past few years.

"I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body," she said.

Despite some hardships, Jolie shared how "much more comfortable" she feels in her forties than in her earlier years. She also is already looking ahead to her next decade of life.

"I’m looking forward to my fifties – I feel that I’m gonna hit my stride in my fifties," Jolie continued. "Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, 'No, Mom, don’t do that. You’ll hurt yourself.' And I thought, 'God, isn’t that funny?' There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’ll hurt myself."