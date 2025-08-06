Andie MacDowell's daughter, Margaret Qualley, used 'Southern girl etiquette' to win over famous husband

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Andie MacDowell's daughter locked down her love using "Southern girl etiquette."

Margaret Qualley married Jack Antonoff, known for producing some of Taylor Swift's biggest hits, in August 2023. "The Substance" star opened up about the beginning of the couple's romance and the "old-school" traditions she found herself following.

Qualley revealed Antonoff said "I love you" first, "obviously."

"I’m very old-school about stuff like this," she told Cosmopolitan. "I would never put myself out there first. I never text twice. I mean, now we’re married, and I can text him anything at any time. We’re always having a conversation; he’s like my human diary. But, before we were together, at the beginning, I would always follow Southern girl etiquette."

TAYLOR SWIFT'S INNER CIRCLE AFTER SCANDAL: ‘I DIDN’T TRUST ANYONE ANYMORE'

Qualley and Antonoff first met in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic was ending. The 30-year-old said "falling in love with Jack was the biggest feeling [she'd] ever felt."

"We saw each other on a roof, and we just started talking and never stopped," Qualley recalled. "We went on a series of walks throughout the city that summer." And, according to Qualley, "Washington Square Park is the best place to fall in love."

The two married Aug. 19, 2023, in New Jersey. The guest list consisted of numerous A-list celebrities, including Swift, Zoë Kravitz and Lana Del Rey.

MARGARET QUALLEY AND JACK ANTONOFF ARE ENGAGED: REPORT

In her relationship with Jack, Qualley felt "safe and comfortable."

"In every other relationship I’ve ever been in, I still felt really lonely because I wasn’t with my person, and it’s like I was seeking something," she said. "I don’t feel like that anymore. Jack makes me feel safe and comfortable.

"I spent so many years trying to be someone’s perfect girl, and that girl changed over and over again," Qualley admitted. "But I can’t lie to Jack. I can’t be that for him. He’d see through it. So, I just have to be myself. He’s been the person I’ve pictured my whole life. And I’m not even saying that metaphorically. My first crush was Adam Sandler in ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘Big Daddy,’ and I’ve been looking for that essence my whole life. I’m like, ‘That’s Jack.’"

Qualley was "head-over-heels in love right away" with Antonoff, she told Elle UK in February 2024.

"I had a sure, knowing feeling that he was my husband," the actress added.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Qualley was raised by her famous parents, actress Andie MacDowell and former model Paul Qualley.

The couple divorced in 1999 after 13 years of marriage and five years after welcoming Qualley into the world. The actress was raised by MacDowell in North Carolina.

Qualley recalled her experience of being raised by "probably the only Hollywood actress in Asheville."

"I grew up always being like, ‘Well, it’s just normal to me. She’s my mom. So, it’s my normal life.’ But also I knew it was weird," Margaret told The Evening Standard in 2023.

"It’s weird. I’m really lucky. It was a strange thing, but then I did go to a normal school, [had] normal friends and have a somewhat normal life. Then my mom would go off and do movies, and sometimes I’d go with her. And sometimes I’d meet, like, Gérard Depardieu."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Qualley's found fame after her breakout role in HBO's "The Leftovers" in 2014. She has since earned recognition for roles in "Fosse/Verdon," "Poor Things" and, more recently, "The Substance" and "Happy Gilmore 2."

She's been nominated for Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics' Choice Awards and Emmy Awards for her work.

The "Maid" star also adheres to other old-school traditions in life, not just dating.

"Cellphones are like cigarettes. I’m a big fan of airplane mode," she told Cosmopolitan. "Because opening your phone is also like going to work, you know? I don’t have any apps on my phone except Uber, texting and Maps. And that’s nice, because then it’s like, if I’m at the grocery store, I don’t just pull out my phone. I’m just there, listening to people’s conversations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And I feel more immersed in my life," Qualley added. "I have another phone at home that doesn’t have cellphone service. It just has Wi-Fi, and I can look at Instagram. We are all definitely too plugged in."