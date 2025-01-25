Andie MacDowell says daughter Margaret Qualley pushed her to leave LA, live a quiet life in South Carolina

After over 40 years in Hollywood and raising three children, Andie MacDowell has settled for a much simpler life outside of Los Angeles.

"I’m happier now than I have been in a long time," MacDowell, 66, said during a recent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"I moved to South Carolina, and I really, I’m taking good care of myself. It took me forever," she added. "Once my kids left, I felt this huge void in my life, because they were so important to me."

The actress shares three children with her ex-husband, Paul Qualley — daughters Margaret and Rainey, along with their son Justin.

"Everything changes, it’s a hard shift," she confessed. "You hear about how a lot of mothers… are happy… they’re free… I didn’t have that feeling,

MacDowell said her daughter Margaret was the inspiration behind the move and shift in mindset.

"Margaret really was kinda telling me I was supposed to be having the time of my life, but I wasn’t," she told Barrymore. "But now I am. I’m having the time of my life now. It’s really good."

Barrymore, who is a mom of two, asked MacDowell if she'd be willing to walk her through that process once she becomes an empty-nester.

"I’ll tell you what not to do," MacDowell said. "Come to me, because I have all the information on how not to waste your time. How to get on with it and have a good time. I’ll tell you."

During her appearance, MacDowell also revealed that she is battling a painful neuromuscular disorder.

"I have piriformis syndrome, so it's a muscle that kind of clamps down on my sciatic nerve, and it was shooting down my leg," MacDowell revealed.

"I thought I was going to have hip replacement — thank God, my hips are fine," she said.

Piriformis syndrome occurs when your piriformis muscle compresses your sciatic nerve and results in inflammation. It can cause pain or numbness in your buttocks and down the back of your leg. It can happen on one side of your body or both, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The veteran actress added that she practiced daily exercises to mitigate any pain.

"I have to work my tiny little bottom and my hips. I have to work the bottom and work my hip. I just do it every day… it doesn’t hurt anymore… it’s a miracle," said MacDowell.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this post.