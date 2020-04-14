Amy Schumer shares reason why she had to change her son's name

Amy Schumer admitted she goofed in naming her newborn son, so she changed it.

The comedian and actress made the revelation on Tuesday while issuing a monologue to her socially separated audience on her “Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith" that she altered her son’s middle name after naming the little guy after a close pal of hers and husband Chris Fischer's.

Schumer, 38, and Fischer welcomed their son on May 5, 2019, and introduced their baby boy Gene Attell, named after actor and funnyman Dave Attell, for which Attell said it was “an honor” to have the newborn bear his name.

AMY SCHUMER'S CANDID POSTPARTUM BATHROOM PICTURE APPLAUDED BY CELEBRITY PALS

However, realizing she likely subjected her son to a life of ridicule for his name, the “Trainwreck” star said had to give “Attell” the boot, but at no fault of the Comedy Central star.

“Do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed?” Schumer asked her listeners on her podcast. “It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘Genital.’”

SIRIUSXM LAUNCHES CHANNEL FOR FEMALE COMICS AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

For the naming blunder, Schumer maintained Attell was OK with the change considering Gene’s new middle name was that of her own father’s and David is obviously Attell’s first name.

“So, two stones,” Schumer noted.

Schumer and Fischer tied the knot in February 2018, days after the duo made their relationship official on social media. Eight months later, Schumer revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

NETFLIX ANNOUNCES WEEKLONG COMEDY FESTIVAL FEATURING AMY SCHUMER, DAVE CHAPELLE AND MORE

Schumer struggled through her first pregnancy as well and had to cancel several tour dates due to extreme morning sickness, hyperemesis gravidarum.

In January, she revealed that she had undergone in vitro fertilization for baby No. 2 and that the process had been taking its toll on her emotionally and physically.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE TEASES AMY SCHUMER ABOUT NEW BEDTIME: 'DON’T MAKE ME RESENT THE BABY'

"I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional," Schumer wrote in the caption. "If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do."

She added: "We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."