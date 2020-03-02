Netflix announces weeklong comedy festival featuring Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle and more

Netflix is bringing the laughs to Los Angeles in a weeklong comedy festival hosted by the streaming service's comedy brand, Netflix Is a Joke.

The event, called Netflix Is a Joke Fest, will bring together some of the biggest names in comedy, such as Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Ali Wong, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Kevin Hart.

The festival runs April 27 to May 3 and will "feature live stand-up shows, special events and activations with Netflix comedians and artists from around the world," according to a press release.

“It's our honor to transform LA for one week into the funniest place on earth,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer. “This festival is a unique celebration of the art of comedy, and the role it plays in reflecting our lives and defining culture. It's a chance for comedy lovers to come together and see their favorite artists as well as discover new ones, and for us to be able to share the electricity and excitement of the festival in Los Angeles with Netflix members around the world.”

The festival will take place across more than 20 venues in Los Angeles, including the Hollywood Bowl, Greek Theatre, Hollywood Palladium, The Largo and more, with much of the festival primarily centered in Hollywood.

Netflix will partner with Comedy Gives Back, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to create a safety net for comedians in need with mental health, medical and financial crisis support. During the festival, Comedy Gives Back will provide onsite services and information free of charge. Comedy Gives Back is a 501(c)3 fiscally sponsored project through Road to Artdom Foundation, Inc.

There will also be special homage paid to late greats George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers, and Robin Williams.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. PT.