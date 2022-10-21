'American Pickers' star Danielle Colby shares photo from hospital, details 'health journey' with fibroids

"American Pickers" star Danielle Colby recently revealed to her fans that she’s suffering from "incredibly painful" uterine fibroids, and that she is scheduled for a hysterectomy.

She took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of herself in a hospital chair, wearing a surgical mask and holding up a Dunkin' Donuts cup.

"I have a lot of feelings right now but my most prevalent and overwhelming feeling is gratitude," she began her caption.

"If you want to know more about my health journey you can read my VERY lengthy post on Patreon. There’s too much to even begin trying to explain it all in the limited space allowed here."

‘AMERICAN PICKERS’ STAR DANIELLE COLBY TALKS STRIPPING DOWN AS A BURLESQUE PERFORMER: ‘IT’S PART OF MY LIFE JOURNEY’

Danielle took to Patreon where she shared a lengthy blog post detailing that she will have to have surgery.

"First I want to say how happy I am that my daughter Memphis and her partner Oliver, their two dogs, their two cats have all safely made it home to Illinois. She lives close to me, my son is close, and the hospital where I'm having my surgery is very close, too. There’s a really great noodle shop that’s 10 minutes away. So I have found my own little slice of heaven here in Illinois, to rest and recuperate for the next four months or so," she began.

She detailed the backstory on what lead to her diagnosis: "About four months ago I shared with Mike’s girlfriend Tish, that I was having a terrible time on set managing my menstrual cycles. It seemed like I was always bleeding, it was always an excruciating amount of pain, feeling like I was being held back from a lot of opportunities because I couldn’t figure out how to control the amount of pain I was living with."

‘AMERICAN PICKERS’ STAR FRANK FRITZ SAYS HE HASN’T SPOKEN TO MIKE WOLFE IN TWO YEARS: ‘THAT’S JUST HOW IT IS’

"She talked with me for a while about the importance of getting into the gynecologist and making sure that everything is OK. So about three months ago I was finally able to find a female gynecologist, get into an appointment, have multiple exams and understood more about what was happening in my body. I’m extremely thankful for this conversation with Tish because I found out that I have uterine fibroids," Danielle continued.

According to the MayoClinic, uterine fibroids "are noncancerous growths of the uterus that often appear during childbearing years."

She let her fans know that she has a surgery scheduled.

"I do have my surgery scheduled within the week for a hysterectomy. So in a week I will have some relief. I will have a different kind of pain but I’m excited to be closer to the process of healing from this," Colby wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I don’t exactly know what to say right now in terms of how I’m feeling because I’m just feeling a lot of everything. Mostly I just feel thankful."

"If you’re a healthcare worker, thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I can’t say thank you enough. I can see it in everybody’s eyes that they’re exhausted, yet somehow, something drives them to continue to go to work every day in an environment where the risk is high and the pay scale is not," she concluded her post.

The popular History Channel reality series, which premiered in 2010, chronicles the adventures of the pickers as they travel across the country in hopes of finding and rescuing prized objects with stories deeply rooted in American history. Colby provides much-needed assistance when the two minds find themselves in comedic binds along the way.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Frank Fitz made his exit from "American Pickers" after co-hosting the show with Mike Wolfe. Though the duo’s relationship has been strained, earlier this year Wolfe revealed Fitz suffered a stroke.

"I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on," Wolfe wrote on Instagram in July. "There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.

"Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts."

Wolfe continued: "Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy."

At the time, Colby's manager told Fox News Digital: "At this time Danielle will not be commenting to respect the privacy of Frank and his loved ones during his recovery."

