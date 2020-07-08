Former 'American Idol' finalist, Christian singer Chris Sligh develops pneumonia from COVID-19 complications

Christian singer and former “American Idol” finalist Chris Sligh revealed that he developed pneumonia after contracting COVID-19.

In a statement provided to Fox News, Sligh explained that he was made aware that a co-writer had been exposed to COVID-19. Two days later he tested positive for the coronavirus after exhibiting symptoms.

Sligh finished tenth on Season 6 of “American Idol” in 2007 before moving to Nashville and releasing Top 10 Christian single “Empty Me.” He's also gained success as a songwriter for other bands, including the Rascal Flatts song “Here Comes Goodbye.”

In his statement, he revealed that his wife and two kids Keira, 9, and McCartney, 7, also tested positive a week after he did. However, the kids have recovered completely and Sarah “seems to be through the worst of it.”

“I was admitted to the hospital July 6 after 2 days of symptoms becoming more serious. I was told I had bilateral pneumonia and I’m at home recovering,” he wrote. “We’re grateful for outpouring of love & prayer from fans and friends and hope that my rough experience reminds people how serious this disease is. So please, wear masks, social distance and take care of each other.”

On Monday, Sligh posted a photo of himself at a health care facility on Instagram with the caption: “My world right now. Covid suuuuucks.”

He later shared a more detailed statement on the social media platform, thanking fans for their “prayers & good thoughts.”

“Publicly let me say thank you for the prayers & kind words,” he wrote in part. “I have Covid that has developed into pneumonia. Breathing without pain or coughing is difficult & I didn’t get much sleep last night, but hopefully the antibiotics do their work and fast.”

He concluded: “Thank you again for your love. It means a lot to me. I still covet your prayers & good thoughts.”

Sligh's new single “One” is set for release on Friday.