‘American Idol’ 2019 winner Laine Hardy diagnosed with coronavirus

Laine Hardy, the old soul with a modern twist who took home the title of “American Idol” in 2019, revealed that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The 19-year-old Livingston, La., native made the statement in a Facebook post on Sunday and described his symptoms as “mild.”

“This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer," he wrote in the note, which was also shared on his Instagram Story.

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ ALUM GABBY BARRETT SAYS DEBUT ALBUM ‘GOLDMINE’ IS A NOD TO YEARS OF ‘HARD WORK’

He continued: “My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I’m home recovering in quarantine. Y’all stay safe & healthy!”

Hardy had performed Friday, singing the national anthem at swearing-in ceremonies for Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard’s third term, The Advocate reported.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD WON 'AMERICAN IDOL' 15 YEARS AGO: A LOOK BACK AT THE SINGER'S BIGGEST MOMENTS

Hardy also recently completed a virtual tour that was watched by more than 2 million viewers, and his next livestream is scheduled for Thursday evening.

Acoustic versions of his new songs “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country” will debut on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hardy won the reality singing competition by beating Alejandro Aranda, who finished as runner-up, and Madison VanDenburg, who placed third.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.