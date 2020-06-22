Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

'American Idol' 2019 winner Laine Hardy diagnosed with coronavirus

By Julius Young | Fox News
Laine Hardy, the old soul with a modern twist who took home the title of “American Idol” in 2019, revealed that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The 19-year-old Livingston, La., native made the statement in a Facebook post on Sunday and described his symptoms as “mild.”

“This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer," he wrote in the note, which was also shared on his Instagram Story.

He continued: “My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I’m home recovering in quarantine. Y’all stay safe & healthy!”

Hardy had performed Friday, singing the national anthem at swearing-in ceremonies for Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard’s third term, The Advocate reported.

Hardy also recently completed a virtual tour that was watched by more than 2 million viewers, and his next livestream is scheduled for Thursday evening.

'American Idol' Season 17 winner Laine Hardy performs during A Capitol Fourth on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building on July 04, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts, Inc.)

Acoustic versions of his new songs “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country” will debut on Friday.

Hardy won the reality singing competition by beating Alejandro Aranda, who finished as runner-up, and Madison VanDenburg, who placed third.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

