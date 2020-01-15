Actress Amber Tamblyn faces backlash after claiming Warren 'told HER truth' in spat with Sanders

Actress Amber Tamblyn faced a wave of backlash on Wednesday after she defended Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in her feud with 2020 opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

"She didn't lie. She told HER truth," Tamblyn told a Twitter user who claimed Sanders tried to "smear Bernie" during Tuesday night's Democratic debate in Iowa, adding: "Keep your sexist s--t out of my timeline."

Tamblyn had offered a full-throated endorsement of Warren, dubbing her "the one."

"To the people being harassed, bullied, and talked down to, both in public and behind closed doors, because they believe whole heartedly in the message, momentum, and brilliance that is Elizabeth Warren— Keep going. Keep fighting. She’s the one," she tweeted.

WARREN APPEARS TO SNUB SANDERS' HANDSHAKE AFTER DEBATE

On Twitter, many criticized Tamblyn's use of the term "her truth." "No such thing as HER truth, there's only THE truth," one user tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Warren has accused Sanders of telling her in 2018 that a woman couldn't win the 2020 presidential election. Sanders has repeatedly denied saying so.

"Anybody who knows me knows that it's incomprehensible that I would think that a woman could not be president of the United States," he said during the debate.