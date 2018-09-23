Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Illness
Published
Last Update September 23

Allman Brothers star Dickey Betts' brain surgery deemed a success

By | Associated Press
Dickey Betts, the founding Allman Brothers Band guitarist, has been hospitalized following a "freak accident" at his home in Little Sarasota Bay, Florida.

Dickey Betts, the founding Allman Brothers Band guitarist, has been hospitalized following a "freak accident" at his home in Little Sarasota Bay, Florida. (Getty Images, File)

Allman Brothers Band founding member Dickey Betts has had successful surgery after slipping and hitting his head while playing with his dog in Florida.

The Dickey Betts website says the "Ramblin' Man" and "Blue Sky" singer-songwriter and guitarist underwent surgery Friday to relieve swelling on his brain.

A statement posted Saturday on the website says Betts and his family said the "outpouring of support from all over the world has been overwhelming and amazing. We are so appreciative."

Last month Betts suffered a mild stroke and had to cancel upcoming tour dates with his Dickey Betts Band, which includes his son, Duane Betts.

A few weeks ago longtime friend David Spero posted that Betts was responding well to treatment for the stroke and was "raring to go."