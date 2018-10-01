Alex Trebek to moderate Pennsylvania gubernatorial debate between Tom Wolf, Scott Wagner

Answer: The moderator of the only Pennsylvania gubernatorial debate this year.

Question: Who is Alex Trebek?

The longtime “Jeopardy!” host is the keynote speaker and moderator of Monday night's face-off between incumbent Gov. Tom Wolf and GOP challenger Scott Wagner at the annual Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner.

Trebek, born in Canada, will kick off the dinner with a “fireside chat” about his storied career. Then, he will serve as the moderator of the gubernatorial debate, which will be presented in a “dynamic and entertaining format,” according to the Chamber.

Chamber President and CEO Gene Barr told The Patriot-News that Trebek has done his research on Pennsylvania issues to ask the candidates. And Trebek is coming up with the questions for the gubernatorial hopefuls himself, Barr said.

“It’s not going to be a ‘Jeopardy!’ theme,” Barr told the newspaper. “It’s not going to be anything cute like that. It’s going to be him in a conversation for 50, 55 minutes with two candidates.”

The Chamber has also put the kibosh on any hopes of the candidates answering all the questions in the form of a question.

FOX NEWS MIDTERM ELECTIONS HEADQUARTERS

“I hope people get an understanding of the breadth of issues that one of these two gentlemen will have to deal with beginning in January of 2019,” Barr said. “Hopefully there will be a better view among the electorate of what Pennsylvania needs to do to become a more prosperous, livable place and that we’ll hear those issues discussed.”

Fox News has ranked the gubernatorial election as likely Democrat. Wolf has served as Pennsylvania’s governor since 2015.

Tickets for the event cost $275 per person, according to The Patriot-News.