Alex Trebek earns posthumous Daytime Emmy nomination for last season hosting 'Jeopardy!' before death

Alex Trebek is up for a posthumous Daytime Emmy Award for his last season hosting "Jeopardy!"

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Tuesday announced the nominees for the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which are set to air on June 25 on CBS. Although he died at age 80 in late 2020, Trebek continued to work as host of the popular trivia show right up until his death.

As a result, he’s eligible to win outstanding game show host at the 2021 awards. The late host is up against fellow game show hosts Pat Sajak from "Wheel of Fortune," Alfonso Ribeiro from "Catch 22," Steve Harvey from "Family Feud" and Wayne Brady from "Let’s Make a Deal."

Meanwhile, "Jeopardy!" earned nominations for outstanding daytime special for its "Greatest of All Time" event as well as outstanding game show.

"We’re honored," the game show wrote from its official Twitter account following the announcement.

Trebek died in November at age 80 after a lengthy and public battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Despite his illness, Trebek vowed to continue hosting the game show he loved for as long as he possibly could. He made good on that promise, with several pre-filmed episodes of the series continuing to air after he died.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the show wrote on its Twitter account at the time. "Thank you, Alex."

Since his death, a bevy of special guest hosts such as Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Ken Jennings, Katie Couric and more.

Trebek hosted "Jeopardy!" since 1984, presiding over more than 8,000 episodes. He routinely talked about how much he loved hosting the popular game show and even credited the fans with helping him throughout his treatment.

When production halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was one of the loudest voices in championing for the show to come back safely.