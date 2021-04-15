Alex Rodriguez shared emotional Jennifer Lopez shrine just hours before split was announced

Alex Rodriguez performed a little bit of memory cleansing just hours before he and Jennifer Lopez announced they would be breaking up for good and officially ending their engagement.

The former MLB slugger, 45, posted a video tribute to Lopez, 51, and the time he shared with the "Hustlers" actress on Wednesday and appeared to be taking a trip down memory lane with framed photos of the former A-list couple in happier times.

Included in the relationship memorial – a picture of their four combined children and a piece of artwork with their first names written in the sand inside of a heart.

Rodriguez overlaid the video with Coldplay’s "Fix You," a record Chris Martin penned for his then-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.

The lyrics to the song read, in part: "When you try your best, but you don’t succeed / When you get what you want but not what you need / When you feel so tired, but you can’t sleep / Stuck in reverse / And the tears come streaming down your face / When you lose something, you can’t replace / When you love someone, but it goes to waste / Could it be worse? / Lights will guide you home / And ignite your bones / And I will try to fix you."

On Thursday, the couple confirmed the split news, telling the "Today" show in a joint statement that they were over just weeks after reconciling.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the statement said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children."

A source close to Lopez confirmed to Fox News that she and the former MLB player are no longer moving forward with their marriage.

Rodriguez popped the question in March of 2019 -- after roughly two years of dating -- on a beach in the Bahamas. Both took to Instagram to share a photo of the aftermath of the sunset proposal.

"She said yes," Rodriguez said at the time in a post showing JLo’s hand, now bearing a huge engagement ring.

The actress and singer shared the same post with a simpler message.

In April of 2020, Lopez explained that they'd pumped the breaks on actually planning their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting everything down and restricting gatherings on social events like lavish weddings.

"It did affect it a little bit," Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. "So, we’ll see what happens now… I really don’t know what’s gonna happen now as far as dates or anything like that."

We are just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world," the "Love Don’t Cost a Thing" performer added. "So, again, it’s just something we have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out."

The two began dating in February 2017 before getting engaged. Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Rodriguez co-parents daughters Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.