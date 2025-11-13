Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria admits marriage needs 'therapy' due to 26-year age difference

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hilaria Baldwin isn't afraid to speak up on the importance of marital counseling.

The 41-year-old yoga enthusiast confessed she sought professional help with husband Alec Baldwin, 67, to better understand their 26-year age gap.

"I don't believe that age is just a number, at least in our situation," Hilaria said on Caroline Stanbury's podcast, "Uncut and Uncensored."

"There are certain things where I have to look at him and say, ‘He has 26 more years of experience.’"

"And sometimes that's a flex, and sometimes that means that we need to do a little therapy."

The Baldwins celebrated their 12-year anniversary in June 2024, days before Alec went to trial for involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Alec discharged a gun on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico on Oct. 21, 2021, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza . Assistant director Dave Halls had told the actor that the gun was a "cold gun," meaning it was unloaded or "not hot," after armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed had placed the gun on a cart on set.

In July 2024, Hilaria wept alongside her husband when a Santa Fe judge dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec after ruling that the prosecution concealed evidence from his legal team.

While competing on "Dancing with the Stars" earlier this year, Hilaria told Fox News Digital that she's encountered her fair share of challenges as the wife of a film and television star.

"Meeting [Alec] when I was 27 years old and entering a world that I was completely not prepared for," Hilaria — who briefly addressed an awkward moment when she scolded Alec on a red carpet earlier this year during the pre-dance package — said about being thrown into the spotlight.

"When I share that kind of emotion, I never want it to be that I'm not grateful and not understanding of the amazing privilege and wonderful things that I have. But some of it is hard."

She continued, "And it's when I'm in my room alone and I cry. You know what I mean? It's like a lot of it is hard because, you know, you get a lot of different opinions. And I take those in because I care."

She added, "I have stood by [Alec] and, you know, made our family for the past 12, 15 years I've known him. And our oldest is 12. And I am just very happy that they are here to make this dream of mine come true. And I look out into the audience and I see them. And I saw Kris Jenner, who is a dear friend of mine … it's just such a wonderful feeling to have that kind of support."

The reality star confessed during an episode of "The Baldwins" that she never got used to the backlash after facing public scrutiny following her heritage scandal five years ago.

Born Hillary Lynn Hayward-Thomas in Boston, Massachusetts, the former yoga teacher was accused of exaggerating her Spanish heritage after details of her past were uncovered on social media in 2020.

The mother-of-seven claimed she was born in Mallorca and raised in Boston. She said on a podcast in April 2020 that she moved to the U.S. when she was 19 to attend New York University. However, social media sleuths later uncovered the truth that she was born and raised in the states, and may have spent time in Spain with her family.

"Being in the spotlight, as people like to call it, people say, 'Oh, don't you get used to it?' No, you don't get used to it," she said.

"You never get used to people being mean. But you take a deep breath, and I think you learn to distance yourself from it, and so, you know, you just try turning down the volume in my head a bit … and I'm not going to take it personally."

The couple have seven children together: Carmen Gabriela Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, Eduardo Pao Lucas, María Lucía Victoria, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2.

Alec was previously married to model Kim Basinger, and the former couple have one daughter together, Ireland.