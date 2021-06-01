Alec Baldwin says he wanted to ‘whack’ Tony Soprano in dream ‘Sopranos’ role: ‘I am that man’

Alec Baldwin once tried to nab a major role in "The Sopranos."

But it wasn’t just any role that the three-time Emmy winner was pursuing. The 63-year-old was hoping to take on the role of the man who kills New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), riding off into the sunset with his wife Carmela (Edie Falco).

"I called up whoever it was… and said… ‘There’s only one man in this business who should come in, whack Jimmy, and ride off with Edie, and I am that man,’" Baldwin recalled to "Sopranos" co-stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa on a recent episode of the "Talking Sopranos" podcast.

"They were like, ‘Sure, sounds great. We’ll add your name to the list of all the Irish actors who think that they should be on ‘The Sopranos,’" Baldwin claimed.

Baldwin never made an appearance on the critically acclaimed HBO drama, which aired from 1997 until 2007. The outlet noted that viewers never saw Tony die on screen. Instead, the series had an ending that was up for interpretation, showing Tony sitting down with his family at a restaurant.

But Baldwin has a theory as to why he never got cast.

The star told Imperioli, 55, and Schirripa, 63, that he later encountered "Sopranos" creator David Chase in an LA bathroom. Baldwin said he was running late for a meeting and was attempting to dry off his sweat-drenched suit.

"I’m holding my shirt up to the mechanical dryer, and the door opens, and… this my introduction to David Chase," said Baldwin. "He goes, ‘Alec Baldwin? What the f—k are you doing, drying your shirt in the bathroom at the Four Seasons restaurant?’ And I think based on that alone, I was never cast on your show."

Still, Baldwin insisted he’s a "superfan" of the series.

Gandolfini passed away in 2013 at age 51 from a heart attack. Baldwin and Gandolfini previously worked together in 1996’s "The Juror."