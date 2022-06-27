Alec Baldwin dismisses backlash around upcoming Woody Allen interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alec Baldwin dismissed backlash while announcing he will be interviewing Woody Allen via Instagram Live.

Baldwin shared a video Monday morning revealing the interview.

"Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here," Baldwin wrote in the caption of the announcement.

He added: "I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue."

WOODY ALLEN COWORKERS EXPLAIN WHY THEY'RE STILL COLLABORATING WITH THE DIRECTOR DESPITE ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

The interview between Baldwin and Allen will take place Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., according to the announcement post.

Baldwin did not disclose the topics of discussion.

Baldwin's dismissal seemingly referenced the HBO documentary titled "Allen v. Farrow." The HBO work is a four-part docu-series that featured home movies, court documents, police evidence and never-before-heard audio tapes involving the allegations that Allen molested Dylan Farrow.

The special featured interviews with Farrow, as well as Mia Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon and prosecutor Frank Maco. Other relatives, investigators, experts and eyewitnesses have also shared their personal accounts.

In 2014, Farrow claimed in a New York Times open letter that Allen molested her as a child. The allegations were first reported during his split from Mia, with whom he shares sons Moses and Ronan.

Allen has long denied sexually abusing Farrow. In Allen's 2020 memoir , he said he "never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish."

Two separate investigations were conducted in the 1990s and Allen was not charged. He alleged that Mia coached Farrow. Still, Farrow has maintained that she was abused and her allegations have been embraced in the #MeToo era.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.