Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kids
Published

Alanis Morissette announces birth of her son, the third child with rapper Mario Treadway

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 13Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 13

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for August 13 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

The Morissette-Treadway house has a new addition: singer Alanis Morissette has given birth to her third child, a son.

The Grammy winner announced the arrival of her son, Winter Mercy, on Instagram on Monday. The post included a black-and-white photo of the boy snuggled peacefully in a blanket.

The newborn is Morissette's third child with her husband, rapper Mario Treadway. The couple has another son, 8-year-old Ever Imrie, and a 2-year-old daughter, Onyx Solace.

The 45-year-old singer-songwriter first revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in March.