After a four year hiatus, popular Mexican rock group Maná will be release a new album, titled “Drama Y Luz,” on December 7. It'll be their first 2006's “Amar es Combatir.”

“It is about expressing of the fears, the happiness, and the feelings,” wrote Fher Olvera, Maná’s leading vocalist, on the band's blog. Recording again, he wrote, made the band's members “feel alive.”