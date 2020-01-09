Adam Sandler says an Oscar nomination would be funny

Despite moving into more dramatic roles, Adam Sandler still has a good sense of humor.

The "SNL" alum, 53, is receiving Oscar buzz for his performance in the film "Uncut Gems," which has shocked many fans due to his background in slapstick comedy and frequently being in films that receive poor reviews.

In the flick, Sandler plays a jeweler with a gambling problem that gets in over his head.

When asked what it would be like if he was nominated for an Academy Award, Sandler told ET: "It would be funny as h--l, man."

Sandler was widely considered a significant snub when it came to the Golden Globe nominations and on Wednesday night, he took home the award for best actor from the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala.

"It's not why you make a movie," he said. "This movie in particular, I knew it was something different and I was excited to do it... I'm psyched I got to be in this movie and that s--t would be good, too."

Sandler said that he doesn't want to get his hopes up because he doesn't want to feel too disappointed if he doesn't receive the nomination.

The "Wedding Singer" star recently revealed that he insisted on changing one very specific thing in the script of "Uncut Gems" when he came on board.

In the film, Sandler's character has a mistress, who was originally called Sadie, but Sandler requested they change her name.

"That's my daughter's name!" Sandler said. "And I said, 'You can't have my daughter's name in this movie.'"