Actor rails against Newsom, Garcetti for COVID restrictions after seeing flea market open

Actor Michael Rapaport had some strong language for California politicians after he saw an apparently bustling flea market open while restaurants continue to face coronavirus restrictions.

"Yo, look at this s--t," Rapaport said in an Instagram video posted on Sunday.

"The f---in' Melrose-Fairfax farmer's market is poppin'! And I have no problem with all of these people making their money and making a living but how the f--k is this okay but right across the street, all the cafes, all of the restaurants are shut down?" he asked.

He went on to call out Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti and Gov. Gavin Newsom, who have received a torrent of criticism for the restrictions they imposed during the pandemic.

"Look at this s--t!" Rapaport implored viewers. "Get your money, but who's making the decisions here? Garcetti, you f--k! Gavin Newsom with the f---in' good hair! You f--k! Look they got the music playing and all of this s--t. This s--t don't make any f---in sense. This don't make any f---in sense. This is why m-----------s are pissed off and protesting!"

Restaurants have been reeling from the pandemic restrictions as outdoor dining was banned at the end of November and indoor dining for a longer period before that.

In an order issued last week, Garcetti said the city was "now close to a devastating tipping point, beyond which the number of hospitalized patients would start to overwhelm our hospital system, in turn risking needless suffering and death."

The order allows certified farmers markets to operate "only if they are able to obtain written approval from the Bureau of Street Services (BSS) and only according to the guidelines and set forth by BSS."

The issue came to a head on Friday after a video surfaced in which Angela Marsden, owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood, broke down crying over the restrictions.

“I’m losing everything," she said. "Everything I own is being taken away from me and they set up a movie company right next to my outdoor patio, which is right over here,” she continued, her voice trembling with emotion. “And people wonder why I’m protesting and why I have had enough.

“They have not given us money and they have shut us down. We cannot survive, my staff cannot survive,” she said, returning to her business.

