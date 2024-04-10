Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Marriage

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's wife admits their kids see 'abusive' comments about parents' 23-year age gap

The British star and his wife met when he was either 18 or 19 and she was 42

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines April 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Weeks after her husband, British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, defended the couple's marriage and 23-year age gap, director Sam Taylor-Johnson admitted that the "abusive" comments made online about their relationship did circle back to the couple's young children.

Speaking candidly with The Guardian, the "Back to Black" director says in-person interactions with individuals are typically nice, but things turn nasty online. "They’re abusive about anything," she revealed, adding that it doesn't deter her from using social media.

"Because it’s just there, but it doesn’t mean anything. It is just people upset with their own sadness; with misgivings about their own life," she said of the comments.

AARON TAYLOR-JOHNSON, 33, DEFENDS MARRIAGE TO WIFE, 57, WHO HE MET AS A TEENAGER

Sam Taylor-Johnson in black and husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson in a black suit smile on the carpet

Sam Taylor-Johnson says individuals on the internet can be "abusive" regarding her 23-year age gap with husband and actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson. She admitted that her kids have seen what's online. (John Phillips/Getty Images)

But she does admit her daughters – two of whom she shares with Aaron – have seen the negativity. Asked if they face prejudice about their parents' relationship gap, Taylor-Johnson says, "Not really."

"Or, if so, I don’t think they care. They see two loving, happy parents, so it doesn’t really register. They just think people are a bit mean, or mad," noting she's been married to Taylor-Johnson for 12 years and together for 14. "So, if you think of it in that way, then the age gap doesn’t really make any difference."

Sam Taylor-Johnson and husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson smile and look at each other on the carpet

Aaron Taylor-Johnson supported his wife by attending the world premiere of her film, "Back to Black," in London. The film is a biographical drama of late singer Amy Winehouse's life. (Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The couple famously met on the set of the 2009 film "Nowhere Boy," Taylor-Johnson's directorial debut. Aaron would have been either 18 or 19 at the time. She was 42, making her 23 years his senior.

They quickly fell in love, announcing their engagement at the film's premiere in October. The following year, the couple welcomed their first daughter. They married in 2012. Their shared girls are now 13 and 12 years old. Taylor-Johnson also has two older daughters from a previous marriage to prominent art dealer Jay Jopling.

Sam Taylor-Wood in a grey/silver dress stands next to Aaron Johnson in a black suit in Cannes

Then Aaron Johnson and Sam Taylor-Wood attended a party at the Cannes Film Festival for their movie, "Nowhere Boy." (Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Taylor-Johnson says discourse over their relationship is only prevalent in the tabloids. "I mean, it’s coming up now because you’re asking. And it comes up on the outside perspective of people who don’t know us, because I guess people will always.… We’re a bit of an anomaly, but it’s that thing: after 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn’t really matter?"

Aaron shared similar sentiments last month, admitting judgment is par for the course. "What you gotta realize," he told Rolling Stone UK, "is that what most people were doing in their 20s, I was doing when I was 13."

Aaron Taylor-Johnson looks over his shoulder as he holds his wife's lower back on the carpet

Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently defended his marriage to Sam Taylor-Johnson. He met the director when he was 18 or 19 and she was 42. (Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that," Taylor-Johnson said of the ongoing narrative. "What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending