Aaron Carter addresses 'rumors' he and girlfriend Lina Valentina are expecting their first child together

After seeming to announce his girlfriend is expecting their first child on social media last month, Aaron Carter says Lina Valentina is not pregnant.

“A few weeks ago, I posted something on social media about hoping to have a child soon and it seems that started some rumors,” he told E! News in a statement. “I am looking forward to becoming a dad, but am not expecting a child right now.”

On Nov. 21, the 30-year-old singer responded to a fan about being in a great spot in his life, teasing that he and his girlfriend were preparing for a baby.

“I’m in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally,” he wrote. “I finally bought my first home and I’m going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting…”

In a separate Instagram post a month earlier, Carter wrote to Valentina, “I WILL marry you baby and we WILL have our daughter. Just bought a house to start our lives together and have OUR family.”

A rep for the singer did not immediately return our request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.