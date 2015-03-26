Expand / Collapse search
5,000 Women and Counting: Which Celeb Is the Biggest Studmuffin?

Simmons says he doesn't subscribe to any one political party.

Suddenly, we're really, really glad we never became "romantically involved" with KISS rocker Gene Simmons.

In a radio interview with "Woody & The Wake-Up Call" on Monday, 61-year-old Simmons claimed he hit the sheets with about 5,000 women during his 37 years of touring with KISS -- and took a Polaroid photo of practically every single one.

By our math, that's about 135 women a year, or more than two a week.

Because one woman per week is not enough when you're Gene Simmons.

Simmons has lived with former 53-year-old Playboy Playmate and actress Shannon Tweed (the mother of his two children) since 1986, and they've been together since 1984.

Needless to say, he doesn't believe in monogamy -- or marriage.

"The only thing wrong with marriage is that one of the persons involved is a man," he often says.

Simmons is a rock star, so the fact that he's bedded 5,000 women (reportedly including Cher and Diana Ross) is not a huge surprise.

But to take a photo of every single notch on his belt -- with each woman holding the key to the hotel room where the deed took place -- does that strike anyone else as kind of creepy?

