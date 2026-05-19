Panda Express workers called police over MAGA hat, customer says

A conservative vlogger claims Panda Express employees called the police on him after he wore a MAGA hat and gave a "thumbs up" gesture to a cook inside a Washington state restaurant.

"Panda Express kicked out @DannyRebel333 and Myself out for Simply for wearing a MAGA hat, and giving a thumbs up to a cook that just stood and Stared at me the whole time because of my Hat," vlogger Chris Sims said in a May 11 post on X.

"I asked if there was an issue and the cook said ‘Your Hat’ so I asked if he supported it," Sims wrote.

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"They proceeded to call the police, and falsely say we were refusing to leave," he added. "I left the store and stood on the sidewalk and multiple employees came out to intimidate me to leave and stop filming on the public sidewalk. The Police informed the staff that we did nothing wrong, the woman who called 911 cried and walked back into the building. No crime, No disturbance, Just a hat and a Thumbs up. This is blatant political discrimination. Panda Express should be ashamed and hold its employees to higher standards."

The vloggers said they were livestreaming their visit to the restaurant but then questioned what was happening when one of the restaurant workers appeared to be staring at them.

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In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Panda Restaurant Group spokesperson acknowledged the incident and said, "We want everyone who walks into Panda Express to feel welcome and treated with respect."

The spokesperson added, "We have been reviewing the details and understand the situation was handled and addressed at the restaurant level. We’ve reinforced to all our associates the importance of delivering a consistent, welcoming experience for every guest."

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Fox News Digital reached out to the Tacoma Police Department, the City of Lakewood Police Department and Danny Rebel and Chris Sims for comment but did not immediately receive a response.