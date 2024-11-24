Mississippi teacher fired after allegedly feeding students dog treats mistaken for beef jerky

A Mississippi teacher is out of a job after inadvertently feeding dog treats to students during a class celebration, according to a report by WTVA, a local ABC affiliate.

The now-former Calhoun City High School employee, whose name was not released by the Calhoun County School District, allegedly mistook the treats for beef jerky.

At least eight children consumed at least one bite of the treats on Wednesday, according to Dr. Lisa Langford, the district superintendent.

Langford also lauded the school nurse for her swift response to the situation, which included a Poison Control call, according to WTVA. The district also alerted the affected children's parents of the situation.

The incident reportedly transpired during what was intended as a birthday celebration for a few of the students, the local outlet continued.

WTVA noted that at least one child was taken to the doctor with a stomachache.