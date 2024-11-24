Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi

Mississippi teacher fired after allegedly feeding students dog treats mistaken for beef jerky

At least 8 children at Calhoun City High School consumed the treats

Kyle Schmidbauer
Published
A Mississippi teacher is out of a job after inadvertently feeding dog treats to students during a class celebration, according to a report by WTVA, a local ABC affiliate.

The now-former Calhoun City High School employee, whose name was not released by the Calhoun County School District, allegedly mistook the treats for beef jerky.

At least eight children consumed at least one bite of the treats on Wednesday, according to Dr. Lisa Langford, the district superintendent.

Jerky/dog side-by-side

A Mississippi teacher lost her job this week after reportedly feeding students dog food that she mistook for beef jerky. (James Nielsen/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images | Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Langford also lauded the school nurse for her swift response to the situation, which included a Poison Control call, according to WTVA. The district also alerted the affected children's parents of the situation.

The incident reportedly transpired during what was intended as a birthday celebration for a few of the students, the local outlet continued.

WTVA noted that at least one child was taken to the doctor with a stomachache.

