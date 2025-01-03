VP Harris mocked for flubbing opening line of Pledge of Allegiance: 'What an embarrassment'

Social media users ripped into Vice President Kamala Harris for appearing to get the words to the Pledge of Allegiance wrong in the U.S. Senate on Friday.

Before swearing in the senators of the 119th Congress, Harris led the pledge and accidentally mixed up its famous opening words, "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America."

Over the microphone, she could be heard saying, "I pledge allegiance to the United States," trailing off as she appeared to catch herself, then picked up with the others, "… the United States of America."

However, the moment went viral on social media, with a multitude of X users mocking her gaffe.

DOGE CAUCUS LEADER JONI ERNST EYES RELOCATION OUT OF DC FOR THIRD OF FEDERAL WORKERS

Outkick.com's Clay Travis caught the gaffe, sharing, "Kamala Harris just screwed up the pledge."

"HOLY SMOKES. Kamala just screwed up the pledge of allegiance on the Senate floor. What an embarrassment to this country," prominent pro-Trump account Johnny Maga posted on the platform.

He added, "Tens of millions of Democrats voted for this woman to be president just weeks ago…"

OUSTED REP CORI BUSH THINKS SHE'LL SEE OFFICE AGAIN: ‘I WILL ALWAYS BE SQUAD’

Popular conservative poster Mike Engleman, wrote, "Kamala Harris made word salad with the Pledge of Allegiance, lol" – a reference to some of the characteristic rhetorical gaffes Harris has made throughout her vice presidency.

Trending Politics owner Collin Rugg remarked, "JUST IN: Kamala Harris appears to forget the Pledge of Allegiance during the swearing-in ceremony for new senators. This woman is a heartbeat away from being the president."

Conservative commentator and comedian Terrence K. Williams said, "Kamala Harris doesn't know the Pledge Of Allegiance. This woman really wanted to be President! It’s actually an embarrassing that the Vice President doesn’t know the Pledge of Allegiance."

Libs of TikTok added, "OMG. Kamala just messed up saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Thank God Trump won."