Senate

Senate GOP barrels past blockade to advance nearly 100 Trump nominees

Final confirmation vote expected next week as GOP advances nearly 100 picks

By Alex Miller Fox News
Senate majority leader accuses Dems of throwing 'temper tantrum' in stalling confirmation of nominees Video

Senate majority leader accuses Dems of throwing 'temper tantrum' in stalling confirmation of nominees

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the Senate majority leader's effort to accelerate the Senate confirmation process and documents in the Epstein investigation on 'Special Report.'

Senate Republicans rammed through the first procedural hurdle on their road to confirming nearly 100 of President Donald Trump's nominees on Wednesday.

The move tees up a later vote on 97 of Trump’s picks and marks the third time Senate Republicans advanced a bloc of the president’s nominees since changing the confirmation rules in September.

The final vote to confirm the latest tranche of picks is expected next week. Once Republicans clear this latest package, they will have confirmed over 400 of Trump’s picks during the first year of his second term.

DEM ATTEMPT TO THWART TRUMP NOMS BACKFIRES, REPUBLICANS TEE UP NEARLY 100 FOR CONFIRMATION

Donald Trump talks to the New York Yankees

President Donald Trump talks to the New York Yankees in the clubhouse before the game between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 11, 2025 in New York, New York. (New York Yankees/Getty Images)

That benchmark would place him well ahead of former President Joe Biden, who at the same point in his presidency had 350 of his nominees confirmed.

Among the list of nominees are former Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., to serve as inspector general at the Department of Labor, and two picks for the National Labor Relations Board, James Murphy and Scott Mayer, among several others across nearly every federal agency.

SENATE CONFIRMS DOZENS OF TRUMP NOMINEES IN FIRST TEST OF NEW NUCLEAR RULES

D'Esposito at 9/11 memorial museum hearing

Former Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., is one of nearly 100 of President Donald Trump's picks on the cusp of confirmation in the Senate. (Fox News Digital/D'Esposito Office)

The inclusion of Murphy and Mayer in the package comes after Trump fired National Labor Relations Board member Gwynne Wilcox, a move that was ultimately found to be legal by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

It’s also Senate Republicans’ second attempt to move this package after Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., objected last week in a bid to derail the process.

Senate Republicans went nuclear and changed the rules surrounding the confirmation process in a bid to break through Senate Democrats’ monthslong blockade of Trump’s nominees and limited the scope to only sub-Cabinet-level positions that would be advanced through a simple, 50-vote majority.

SENATE GOP LEADER MOVES TO LOWER FILIBUSTER THRESHOLD FOR TRUMP NOMINEES THROUGH NUCLEAR OPTION

Democratic Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., attempted to derail Senate Republicans' bid to confirm dozens of President Donald Trump's nominees. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But one of the nominees in the original package, Sara Carter, a former Fox News contributor whose legal name is Sara Bailey, was considered a "Level 1" nominee, meaning she would hold a Cabinet-level position.

Trump tapped Carter in March to be his drug czar as director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Carter’s inclusion in the package meant that if Republicans wanted to confirm the 87 other nominees and her, they would have to break the 60-vote filibuster threshold. That outcome was highly unlikely, given Senate Democrats' near-universal disapproval of several of Trump’s picks and accusations that many were not qualified to serve in the positions they had been tapped to fill.

Senate Republicans took advantage of the opportunity, however, and moved instead to offer a new, more beefed-up package that added nine more nominees.

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

