'Must-see TV': Texas Senate candidate challenges Jasmine Crockett to public debate

FIRST ON FOX: Texas Senate candidate Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, challenged House colleague Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, to a debate after Crockett entered the race earlier this week.

Hunt, who faces incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a competitive Republican primary, was quick to challenge Crockett to a debate, saying that if the new contender agreed it would be "must-see TV."

"Jasmine Crockett and I see two different Americas. She defines this country by victimhood. I define it by hard work, grit, and determination," Hunt told Fox News Digital.

Sources close to the campaign told Fox News Digital that Crockett approached Hunt on Capitol Hill to discuss a potential debate. Hunt's campaign team confirmed to Fox News Digital that this is the first conversation the two have ever had.

"A Hunt vs. Crockett debate is must-see TV, and I welcome it," Hunt added.

Should Crockett or Hunt be elected to the Senate seat, it would be the first time a Black American has been elected to a state-wide office in the Lone Star State. The Texas Republican pointed this out, telling Fox that he cares more about being an American than he does a Black man.

"I’m the great-great-grandson of a slave," Hunt told Fox. "Our family story is one of going from a plantation to West Point, combat, and the United States Congress. That’s the story of American progress.

"I’m proud to be Black, but I’m prouder to be an American, and a native Texan," Hunt added. "I’m far more focused on being a father, a husband, a veteran, a servant leader, and a citizen than my skin color."

Crockett joining the field presents a unique situation for what has traditionally been a deep red state. Her congressional district encompasses a large portion of the Dallas metropolitan area, and her youthful energy and large social media presence differ from other Democratic contenders in the past.

Hunt also boasts a large social media presence, with his team telling Fox that they have over 4.1 million followers across multiple platforms, including Instagram, X, Truth Social and others.

Crockett has 2.5 million followers on Instagram and roughly 500,000 on X.

The pair's influencer-style approach to politics proved successful in winning their respective congressional seats, but securing victory over the Senate spot will be a challenge for both.

Crockett’s ambition to flip the traditionally red state to the Democrats will be quite the uphill battle. Senator Tim Sott, R-S.C., who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said Democrats getting behind Crockett indicated the party has been "overrun" by a far-left agenda.

"I think it says something about who the Democrats are nationally, not just in Texas," Scott told Fox News Digital earlier this week. "What it says is that they've been overrun by this radical left agenda that focuses on rhetoric, not reality."

Election day for the Texas primary is Mar. 3, 2026 and the general election is Nov. 3, 2026.

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett, but did not receive a response.

