Trump says Rep. Crockett's Senate run 'a gift to Republicans': 'Can't imagine she wins'

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he believes Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, running for Senate in the Lone Star State is "a gift to Republicans," saying he "can't imagine she wins."

Speaking to reporters after departing Air Force One at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Pennsylvania, Trump was asked to respond to Crockett's recent announcement on entering the race for the seat held by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who is running for re-election.

"She's a low IQ person, I can't imagine she wins," Trump said.

"Maybe she gets the Democrat nomination, but I think it's a gift to Republicans," he continued.

The president added: "She's a terrible representative. I've watched her for the last two years, I can't believe she's a politician, actually."

Crockett, a progressive firebrand and fierce Trump critic, filed paperwork on Monday to run for Senate in 2026. She has served as a congresswoman for Texas' 30th congressional district since 2023.

The congresswoman, a late addition to the field, told supporters after launching her campaign that she would stand up to Trump, which she said Cornyn had failed to do.

"I'm done watching the American dream on life support while Trump tries to pull the plug. The gloves have been off, and now I'm jumping into the ring," she said.

"Many people wonder why I jumped in this race so late, and I just want to be clear that this was never my intention, this was never about me, I never put myself into any of the polls," Crockett added. "But the more I saw the poll results, I couldn't ignore the trends, which were clear, both as it relates to the primary as well as the general election, I could have played it safe and continued serving in the United States House of Representatives for as long as my constituents would have me, but I don't choose to do that, because, Texas, this moment we're in now is life or death."

Crockett appeared optimistic that she could flip the seat viewed as a Republican stronghold in a GOP-led state. A Democrat has not won a statewide office in Texas in more than 30 years.

"Many people asked, 'Can we win this race in November?' I’m here to say, 'Yes, we can!'" Crockett said during her speech.

"Texas is a big boy state made up of brawlers with a moral code. Our representation should reflect that, sadly enough, it doesn't," she continued. "After evaluating the data, analyzing the trends, researching historic numbers, and combing over the crosstabs, it was clear, the numbers were strongest for my candidacy for United States Senate, that's why I decided to enter this race."

Crockett's campaign announcement, which included a video with soundbites of Trump attacking her, came shortly after former Rep. Colin Allred — one of the two Democrats already running for the Senate in 2026 — abandoned his bid to replace Cornyn, instead launching a campaign to return to the House rather than continue his second straight bid for the Senate.

State Rep. James Talarico remains in the race on the Democratic side, while Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt are challenging Cornyn in the GOP primary.