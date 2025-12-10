GOP accuses Democrats of manufacturing affordability crisis as Obamacare subsidy fight nears deadline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Democrats have tried to tie the looming expiration date for Obamacare subsidies to the affordability issues slamming households, but Senate Republicans argue that their counterparts are manufacturing it to score political points next year.

The phrase "sticker shock" became a common rallying cry from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., during and after the government shutdown that he used to illustrate what Americans could experience if the Biden-era credits were to expire.

"Our bill is the only bill that will prevent this crisis from happening," Schumer said. "It's the last train out of this station. We urge our Republican colleagues, for the sake of the American people, to get on that train."

But Senate Republicans contend that Democrats’ proposal to extend the subsidies for another three years is designed to fail and provide the party with a political weapon entering into the 2026 midterm election cycle.

"I think the Democrats politically embrace this affordability issue, and then them asking for a three-year extension does nothing but throw gasoline on the fire of affordability of healthcare," Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Fox News Digital.

Marshall is one of several Senate Republicans who have put together an alternative plan to Schumer’s strategy. His "Marshall Plan" marries Democrats’ desire to extend the subsidies for a year with Republicans’ demands that the credits be done away with in favor of health savings accounts (HSAs).

Republicans are instead running with a plan from Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, the chairs of the Senate health and finance panels, that would abandon the enhanced subsidies in favor of HSAs. That proposal is also expected to fail, leaving the Senate with little time to move ahead with an alternative before the subsidies expire.

Still, there are ongoing talks between both sides of the aisle to find a compromise. Republicans contend that Schumer is acting as a roadblock to those talks, instead sidelining members reaching across the aisle in favor of a workable solution.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told Fox News Digital that Republicans were equally concerned about "sticker shock," and he argued that Cassidy and Crapo’s plan would go a long way to keeping prices low for Americans.

But he acknowledged the political reality that Democrats wanted to use healthcare as a cudgel in the coming months.

"I think that's the concern that a lot of us have on our side of the aisle, is that there's a group of Democrats that don't want to fix this problem, and they want to use it as a political product," he said. "I think there's a group of us on our side of the aisle that really would like to fix it, along with some Dems. I just don't know if there's enough Dems to come along and to take what we think is a reasonable approach on this."

Other Republicans told Fox News Digital that the subsidies, which were passed and then enhanced during the COVID-19 pandemic under former President Joe Biden, are just another addition to a 15-year-long affordability crunch brought on by the passage of Obamacare.

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., told Fox News Digital that Obamacare has "always been pricey," and that Democrats were attempting to inject $83 billion in taxpayer money directly to insurance companies with their proposal.

"Democrats have always tried to hide that fact by sending more and more money to insurance companies during COVID," he said. "They did it again with these Biden COVID bonus subsidies, and they set an expiration date, which is coming up at the end of this month. That's what this is all about."

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital that healthcare "has been an ongoing train wreck since Obamacare," and that Democrats jammed the subsidies through Congress without Republican input and set up the fast-approaching cliff.

"I mean, they're just doubling down on the stupid," Schmitt said.