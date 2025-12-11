Expand / Collapse search
Health Care in Politics

The Hitchhiker's Guide to Thursday's big Senate votes on healthcare

Republican and Democratic proposals both need 60 votes, and neither is expected to pass

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
'Off the table': Schumer addresses where Congress' healthcare affordability crisis stands Video

'Off the table': Schumer addresses where Congress' healthcare affordability crisis stands

Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on how Congress is grappling with a year-end deadline for healthcare on 'Special Report.'

Today is the pivotal day for the Senate on healthcare.

The Senate takes test votes on competing Democratic and Republican proposals to address astronomical healthcare premium spikes at the end of the year. But it’s about the math. Both need 60 yeas. Neither will pass.

Everything starts around 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Senate votes first on a GOP plan. It does not renew the expiring Obamacare subsidies. It simply allows people to use health savings accounts (HSAs) to shop for coverage. Republicans believe this will dramatically bring down healthcare costs.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., outside of the Senate chamber.

Senate Democrats' three-year extension of expiring enhanced Obamacare subsidies is destined to fail on Thursday as the Senate prepares to vote on dueling proposals. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

MODERATE REPUBLICANS STAGE OBAMACARE REBELLION AS HEALTH COST FRUSTRATIONS ERUPT IN HOUSE

The Senate then pivots to the Democratic plan. It renews the expiring Obamacare subsidies for three years without reforms.

Today’s votes are part of a demand by a coalition of Democratic senators who helped end the government shutdown. They requested a vote (not necessarily a fix) on healthcare before the end of the year.

It’s possible there could be other votes related to healthcare as well today.

COLLINS, MORENO UNVEIL OBAMACARE PLAN AS REPUBLICANS SEARCH FOR SOLUTION TO EXPIRING SUBSIDIES

A "save healthcare" sign outside the Capitol

The Senate takes test votes at the Capitol as lawmakers weigh competing Democratic and Republican plans to address year-end healthcare premium spikes. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

So what happens if both votes fail?

It’s possible that could spark the Senate to get serious about addressing the spiking subsidies. They’ve done their posturing and have two weeks until Christmas. Lawmakers often accomplish the most legislatively when they face a deadline — especially before the holidays.

It’s also possible Congress does nothing and the premiums go up on Jan. 1. This is a deep impasse and a hard one to resolve quickly.

Chuck Schumer at the Capitol

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joins fellow Senate Democrats at a news conference in Washington, Sept. 16, 2025. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

That said, many lawmakers — especially Republicans — are leery of leaving town for the holidays without addressing this issue. Republicans know they face a particular vulnerability here before the midterms. Especially since "affordability" is the buzzword of the day. That could make lawmakers buckle down over the next two weeks — especially after today’s plans fail.

Chad Pergram currently serves as Chief Congressional Correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

