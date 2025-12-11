The Hitchhiker's Guide to Thursday's big Senate votes on healthcare

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Today is the pivotal day for the Senate on healthcare.

The Senate takes test votes on competing Democratic and Republican proposals to address astronomical healthcare premium spikes at the end of the year. But it’s about the math. Both need 60 yeas. Neither will pass.

Everything starts around 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Senate votes first on a GOP plan. It does not renew the expiring Obamacare subsidies. It simply allows people to use health savings accounts (HSAs) to shop for coverage. Republicans believe this will dramatically bring down healthcare costs.

The Senate then pivots to the Democratic plan. It renews the expiring Obamacare subsidies for three years without reforms.

Today’s votes are part of a demand by a coalition of Democratic senators who helped end the government shutdown. They requested a vote (not necessarily a fix) on healthcare before the end of the year.

It’s possible there could be other votes related to healthcare as well today.

So what happens if both votes fail?

It’s possible that could spark the Senate to get serious about addressing the spiking subsidies. They’ve done their posturing and have two weeks until Christmas. Lawmakers often accomplish the most legislatively when they face a deadline — especially before the holidays.

It’s also possible Congress does nothing and the premiums go up on Jan. 1. This is a deep impasse and a hard one to resolve quickly.

That said, many lawmakers — especially Republicans — are leery of leaving town for the holidays without addressing this issue. Republicans know they face a particular vulnerability here before the midterms. Especially since "affordability" is the buzzword of the day. That could make lawmakers buckle down over the next two weeks — especially after today’s plans fail.