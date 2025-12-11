Trump presses Thune to 'get something done' on stalled nominees

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Thursday pressed Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., to dismantle the Senate’s "blue slip" tradition, arguing that the practice has allowed Democrats to block Republican judicial and U.S. attorney nominees.

"If they say no, then it is OVER for that very well qualified Republican candidate. Only a really far left Democrat can be approved. It is shocking that Republicans, under Senator Chuck G, allow this scam to continue. So unfair to Republicans, and not Constitutional," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I am hereby asking Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a fantastic guy, to get something done, ideally the termination of Blue Slips. Too many GREAT REPUBLICANS are being, SENT PACKIN’. None are getting approved!!!"

Trump’s remarks come as courts continue to scrutinize the legality of his U.S. attorney appointments.

GRASSLEY REBUKES TRUMP'S PRESSURE TO 'HAVE THE COURAGE' TO SPEED UP NOMINATIONS

Alina Habba announced on Monday that she would be stepping down as the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey after an appeals court ruled she was unlawfully serving in the role.

Trump appointed Lindsey Halligan to serve as interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, after Erik Siebert resigned. A federal judge in November dismissed the indictments of former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, finding that Halligan had been unlawfully appointed and therefore lacked the authority to bring the charges.

GRASSLEY REBUKES TRUMP'S PRESSURE TO ‘HAVE THE COURAGE’ TO SPEED UP NOMINATIONS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump is effectively urging the Senate to end the long-standing custom for all judicial nominees. Senators from both parties are reluctant to change the practice, fearing they would lose the ability to stall or block nominees they have concerns about.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.