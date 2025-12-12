Senate mulls next steps after dueling Obamacare fixes go up in flames

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There is still a desire to solve the looming healthcare cliff after dueling votes in the Senate on partisan Obamacare fixes crashed and burned Thursday, but both sides of the aisle are still miles from finding a middle ground.

The enhanced Obamacare subsidies are set to expire by the end of the year, and Congress is gearing up to leave Washington, D.C., at the end of next week until the new year. There are several options on the table, including numerous Senate Republican proposals or just moving ahead with a short-term extension of the subsidies.

But lawmakers have to land on what exactly they want to do, and what could pass the 60-vote filibuster threshold, first.

"I think the question is, ‘Do the Democrats, after they got their messaging vote done, actually want to engage in a real conversation about this?’" Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said. "Because it didn't seem like they had a real high level of interest in reforms, but there are some who do. I don't know if there are enough, but I think we're going to get a sense of that here very soon."

Thune echoed what many Republicans in the upper chamber believed: Senate Democrats' three-year extension of the subsidies was never meant to succeed, but only served as a political messaging exercise.

Still, four Senate Republicans crossed the aisle to vote for Democrats’ plan. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, argued that she voted for both proposals not because both were exactly what she wanted, but because she wanted to get the ball rolling toward a solution.

"Sometimes around the Senate, we have to demonstrate what we can't do first before we can get to what we need to do," she said. "Today was the first step in that process of demonstrating what we can't do now. Let's get on with it and fix it."

Conversely, the GOP’s first attempt wasn’t going to pass muster with Senate Democrats, either. Some in the upper chamber are mulling a short-term extension to the subsidies, be it six months to a year, but that idea doesn’t tackle the several reforms Senate Republicans have demanded for their support.

"Discussions will continue," Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., told Fox News Digital. "Both parties are going to find a solution to actually lower the cost of care and put patients in charge and get rid of the waste and the fraud and the abuse and the corruption that has run rampant in Obamacare."

Whatever happens next will likely be the product of rank-and-file negotiations, not top-level decisions between Thune and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

But there is a growing sense that President Donald Trump should get more involved and dictate exactly what he wants to be done. Trump previously signaled that he wants to move ahead with health savings accounts (HSAs) but in recent weeks has largely stayed an arms’ length away from the Obamacare turmoil in the Senate.

When asked how lawmakers get out of the healthcare jam, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told Fox News Digital, "We don’t."

"Not until Donald Trump decides we get out of it," Murphy said. "He’s the President of the United States, his party controls the House and the Senate, so the only way we save people from healthcare disasters for Donald Trump, the leader of the Republican Party, is to decide to fix this."

Republicans still have several options on the table, including a plan from Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., that marries an extension of the subsidies with HSAs and reforms, and a plan from Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, that would extend the credits for two years, among others.

There’s also the possibility that the healthcare fight continues on into the next year and goes through the partisan budget reconciliation process, which Republicans used earlier this year to ram through Trump’s agenda.

While that’s an option, many in the upper chamber acknowledge that the best way forward is working with the other side of the aisle.

"I would rather do it on a bipartisan basis, because that's the way that Congress is supposed to work," Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., told Fox News Digital. "But if Democrats are intent upon sticking people with either higher premiums and/or $6,000 deductible, we got to do something. So it's not good for the American people."

While there are lawmakers who hope the failed votes were the springboard forward, and not a dead end, toward tackling the Obamacare issue, Schumer signaled that it was Republicans' fault that the subsidies would likely expire.

"This is their crisis now, and they're going to have to answer for it," he said.