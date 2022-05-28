Shanna Moakler auctions her engagement ring from Travis Barker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shanna Moakler is letting things go.

The former model, 47, decided to auction her engagement ring she received from her ex-husband Travis Barker.

The 4-carat diamond ring is starting at $51,000, but she shared with US Weekly that she’s hoping for $100,000.

"I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring," she shared with the outlet. "However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It’s truly an iconic ring!"

The auction is scheduled to run from Friday to Sunday, but it could potentially run longer depending on the level of interest.

"I’m hoping it sells for $120K. It was worth about $160K," Moakler said. Moakler collaborated with Worthy.com to let go of the diamond ring.

The sale comes less than a week since Barker tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian in a lavish Portofino, Italy wedding. The entire Kardashian family- minus Rob Kardashian – made the trip overseas to see the oldest Kardashian sibling get married for the first time.

Moakler made it clear to the outlet that the timing was only a coincidence.

"I’m sure people would assume that [it’s related to the wedding], but I simply wanted to find a proper seller and Worthy.com is the most professional and I know will give this piece the attention it deserves," she clarified.

Moakler shares her children: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16 with the Blink 182 drummer. Barker co-parents Atiana De La Hoya, 23, Moakler’s daughter from her relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

All three of her children – as well as Kardashian’s three children – were in Italy for the Kardashian-Barker wedding.