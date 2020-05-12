Wuhan draws up plans to test all 11 million residents for coronavirus after fresh outbreak: reports

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, believed to be the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic, is planning to test all 11 million residents within the next 10 days after a new outbreak was reported over the weekend, according to a state media report.

The new cluster of at least six cases is the first to be reported in Wuhan since the city emerged from an 11-week lockdown on April 8, stoking concern over a possible second wave of COVID-19.

The order to test all residents first appeared in The Paper, a state media outlet, and the report was subsequently picked up by national media.

Each district is tasked with coming up with a plan for what the order calls the “10-day battle," according to the BBC. The elderly and more densely populated regions are to be given testing priority. The plans must be submitted by Tuesday.

The new cases were all reported in the same residential neighborhood, according to media outlets.

An 89-year-old man was confirmed Saturday to have tested positive after feeling ill, The New York Times reported. The man’s wife and four others who live near them also tested positive, according to the report, but remain asymptomatic.

The Wuhan health authority has yet to comment on the testing order.

In all, China’s National Health Commission reported 17 new cases on Monday. It marked the second consecutive day of double-digit increases after more than a week when daily new cases were in the single digits.

The National Health Commission said the rise is a growing concern.

“In the past 14 days, there were seven provinces reporting new confirmed local cases,” spokesman Mi Feng said. “The number of cases from local mass infections continues to grow. We must find out the origins of the infections and the routes of transmission."

As of Tuesday, China has reported at least 84,011 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,637 deaths. Of those statistics, Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, has reported 68,134 confirmed cases and 4,512 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.