Wuhan reports new coronavirus cluster since reopening: report

Wuhan, the Chinses city widely believed to be the epicenter of the coronavirus, has reported five new cases at a residential compound, Reuters reported early Monday.

“At present, the task of epidemic prevention and control in the city is still very heavy,” the Wuhan health authority said in a statement, according to the report. “We must resolutely contain the risk of a rebound.”

The report of the cluster raises new concerns about the risks involved in loosening some travel restrictions.

President Trump has repeatedly blamed China for its handling of the outbreak, criticizing the country for restricting domestic travel to slow the virus but not international travel to keep it from spreading abroad.

“Certainly it could have been stopped,” Trump said during an event in the East Room on his administration’s efforts to aid seniors during the outbreak. “They either couldn’t do it from a competence standpoint, or they let it spread.”

The Reuters report said the new cases were previously asymptomatic, which is one of the challenges associated with the virus. These carriers can still infect others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report