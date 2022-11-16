World-renowned plastic surgeon facing medical tribunal for sex with patients

MANCHESTER, England - A top plastic surgeon to the wealthy admitted having sex with patients who went to him for breast surgeries, a medical tribunal heard in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Olivier Branford, 49, apparently encouraged "emotional attachment" with patients, showered them with compliments, sent them sexually explicit messages and images, which included nude photographs of himself, and shared details of his sexual fantasies.

The married father of three had sex with one woman at The Cadogan Clinic, in Chelsea, London, after telling her that he wanted to make her his "muse."

He had sex with another patient at the clinic after revealing photos of the "perfect" new breasts he had given her.

Branford had another sexual encounter with a third patient at the clinic while she was still recovering from breast enlargement surgery and was not "clinically advisable."

Branford admitted to all but four of the 18 charges against him when he appeared before the U.K.’s Medical Practitioners' Tribunal Service.

Ian Brook, prosecuting for the General Medical Council (GMC), said one patient, a fashion model referred to as Patient A, contacted him about having a breast reduction due to her back and shoulder pain and self-esteem issues.

She told Branford she suffered from body dysmorphia, depression and anxiety and "hated the way she looked."

He responded saying he could "fix her and make her love her body."

Over time, the messages became more flirtatious, Brook said, with Branford telling the woman that he "loved her body" and that "he wanted her to become his muse" so he could paint her.

Other messages described sexual fantasies which included them "French kissing" and touching and stroking each other.

Branford admitted to having "pangs of guilt" about his feelings towards her because he did not want to hurt his children and begged her to become his "secret lover" so he would not feel guilty.

They had sex twice during a consultation in August 2019 and again the next month after he first used oil to massage her breasts.

The tribunal heard about a second patient, a married woman referred to as Patient B, who wanted a breast reduction, which Branford carried out in July 2019.

When he saw photos of the results, Branford said her breasts were "perfect" and those of a "20-year-old."

Branford sent the woman sexually-explicit messages, telling her, "I am French so sensuality is good. You are very desirable and sexy."

The woman told him she was "very inexperienced" and had only had three lovers, but he promised to be "careful and gentle" with her.

They had sex at his clinic in October 2019, but her feelings towards him then changed because it was no longer "special between them." She reported him to the clinic and the GMC.

Branford had sex with a third patient, a model known as Patient C, after she had undergone a breast enlargement operation in February 2020.

He flirted with her during an initial consultation and gave her his phone number, and liked her Instagram photos - one showing her in the back of a taxi wearing lingerie and thigh-high boots - and described her as "elegant."

Feelings between them became "mutual," the tribunal heard, and Branford told her to come for a "full body consultation" and sent her messages about what fantasies they would act out when they met.

Branford advised her to book a "false" appointment and have a shot of cognac beforehand for her anxiety. They had sex in "multiple positions" when she arrived at clinic, despite him knowing it was not "clinically advisable" for a patient to do so for at least two weeks following breast surgery.

The prosecutor said it was the GMC’s contention that Branford "encouraged" the women to become attached to him, but the attachment was "all one way".

The surgeon admitted to fostering an improper emotional relationship with Patients A and B - but not C - and that actions with all three were sexually motivated.

Branford denies knowing the women were vulnerable due to Patient A's body dysmorphia, Patient B's low self-esteem and Patient C's anxiety.

Branford, who is currently suspended, could be struck off the medical register if his fitness to practice is found impaired.

The tribunal will make a decision on the charges Branford has not admitted guilt for next Monday.