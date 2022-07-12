World Health Organization now says gender 'exists on a continuum' and is 'beyond non-binary'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The World Health Organization will update its gender guidance to reflect its belief that gender goes "beyond non-binary," the organization has announced.

The WHO has an existing "gender mainstreaming manual" which argues that there are many genders existing on a spectrum from male to female. The organization now says that does not go far enough, however.

The updated guidance will focus on "highlighting and expanding on the concept of intersectionality, which looks at how gender power dynamics interact with other hierarchies of privilege or disadvantage, resulting in inequality and differential health outcomes for different people," the WHO website reads at the time of reporting.

The update will also emphasize "going beyond non-binary approaches to gender and health to recognize gender and sexual diversity, or the concepts that gender identity exists on a continuum and that sex is not limited to male or female."

The WHO has faced criticism in the U.S. and other Western countries for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization consistently repeated false data coming out of China and otherwise carried water for the communist regime in the early days of the outbreak.

The U.S. withdrew its membership from the WHO under former President Donald Trump, but President Joe Biden rejoined soon after gaining office.

Republicans in Congress have sought to curtail any authority the WHO has. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., also introduced legislation calling for the U.S. to leave both the WHO and United Nations permanently in June.

Rogers argued the U.N. has "repeatedly proven itself to be an utterly useless organization."

"The Charter of the United Nations states the U.N.’s mission to ‘reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small,’" Rogers said in a statement at the time. "However, Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, has proven herself to be nothing more than a puppet for the Chinese Communist Party – aiding the CCP in playing down the very real and horrifying genocide being carried out against Uyghurs."