SEE IT: Cars atop other cars in huge rush-hour smashup in Beijing

A video shared on Twitter by an English-language Chinese newspaper early Wednesday morning showed a 16-car pileup on a major expressway in Beijing.

The shocking footage showed cars on top of other cars -- with some vehicles tottering over the side of the guardrail.

DRAMATIC 47-CAR PILEUP LEAVES AT LEAST 1 DEAD IN MISSOURI

No deaths have been reported yet, the People’s Daily said in the tweet.

About 260,000 people die in car crashes in mainland China every year, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S., the National Safety Council estimates around 40,000 people died in crashes in 2017, USA Today reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Badaling Expressway runs just over 30 miles, connecting Beijing to the Great Wall of China.