Trump rates Macron 'an 8' as France and US split over Middle East strategy

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French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for an immediate de-escalation in the Middle East, urging a halt to U.S.–Israeli strikes on critical infrastructure as fighting intensifies across the region.

"France calls for the immediate implementation of a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, whether related to water or to energy," Macron wrote on X, reinforcing France’s push for diplomacy even as the United States and Israel emphasize military pressure against Iran and its proxies. "Freedom and security of navigation must be restored."

President Donald Trump recently struck a mixed tone on France’s role, saying he had spoken with Macron and was cautiously optimistic Paris ultimately would help secure the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route for oil and energy supplies.

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On "a scale of 0 to 10," Trump said Macron had been "an eight."

"Not perfect, but it’s France," he said at a press briefing in the White House Monday.

Trump went on to say he believes Macron "is going to help" regarding securing the Strait of Hormuz, but added, "I don’t do a hard sell on them because my attitude is we don’t need anybody. We’re the strongest nation in the world."

"I’m almost doing it … because I want to find out how they react," Trump said, suggesting the U.S. is also testing its allies.

In a future crisis, he warned, "I’ve been saying for years that if we ever did need them, they won’t be there. Not all of them, but they won’t be there."

The divide reflects a broader question shaping the conflict: whether diplomacy can contain Iran’s regional network, or whether force is required to dismantle it.

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That tension is playing out most clearly over the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that serves as one of the world’s most critical energy choke points, with roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies passing through it each day.

In recent weeks, Iran has disrupted traffic through the strait with drone, missile and naval threats, raising fears of a broader economic shock as commercial shipping slows and global energy markets face increasing uncertainty.

Macron said France "will never take part in operations to open or free" the critical waterway "in the current context," emphasizing that France is "not a party to the conflict."

Paris instead has proposed escorting commercial vessels only after hostilities subside, in coordination with regional actors.

At the same time, European allies — including France — signaled they are not entirely stepping back from efforts to secure the strategic waterway.

Leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan expressed in a joint statement released Thursday a "readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts" to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, while calling on Iran to "cease immediately its threats" against commercial shipping.

A European diplomat told Fox News that the United Kingdom is leading a diplomatic effort to build support among European and Gulf partners for a coordinated response, with discussions underway on how such a mission could be structured.

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However, European officials remain divided over timing, with concerns that launching such an effort during active hostilities could introduce new high-value targets into the conflict, according to the diplomat.

France pushes diplomacy across Iran-linked fronts

Lebanon has emerged as a second front in the war after Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group, began attacking Israel following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

The group launched rockets and drones from southern Lebanon, prompting Israeli retaliatory strikes and escalating the conflict into a broader regional confrontation tied directly to Tehran, Iran, and its proxy network.

While distancing itself from direct military involvement, France is intensifying its diplomatic push in Lebanon, urging direct negotiations between Israel and Beirut following signals from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun that he is open to talks.

French officials view this as a "window of opportunity" to stabilize the border and prevent further escalation, arguing that both sides share an interest in preventing Lebanon from becoming a launchpad for attacks against Israel.

But Israeli officials have sharply pushed back, arguing that diplomacy cannot succeed while Hezbollah remains armed and active.

The Israel Defense Forces said Thursday that since Hezbollah joined the fighting following strikes on Iranian regime, the group has launched hundreds of rockets, missiles and drones toward Israel.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said Israel has come under sustained attack from Lebanese territory in recent weeks.

"Since March 2nd, Israel has been attacked from Lebanese territory more than 2,000 times with missiles and drones," he wrote on X Tuesday.

Sa’ar warned that the crisis extends beyond the region, calling disruptions to maritime routes "naval terrorism that harms the global economy."

While expressing openness to normalization with Lebanon, Sa’ar made clear that Hezbollah remains the central obstacle.

"The obstacle to this is Hezbollah," he said, adding that Beirut must take "meaningful action" against the group’s weapons, funding and leadership.

Analysts say that gap — between France’s diplomatic push and Israel’s security demands — reflects a deeper structural problem that has persisted for years.

France has "potential influence that they never use … essentially the stick," David Schenker, a former U.S. assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs who oversaw Lebanon policy during the first Trump administration and now directs the Program on Arab Politics at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told Fox News Digital.

He argued that Paris has failed to use its leverage to pressure Hezbollah or its backers.

While Schenker said direct negotiations between the Lebanese government and Israel could be useful, he questioned whether they would change realities on the ground.

"I don’t see how a ceasefire in and of itself changes the status quo," he said.

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Lebanese leaders repeatedly have pledged to assert a state monopoly over weapons, but "they haven’t really done much," Schenker said, adding there is "zero confidence" they would move forward given Hezbollah’s opposition.

Even the Lebanese army has signaled its limits, prioritizing "national unity and the safety of the army above disarmament," he said.

On the ground, the situation continues to deteriorate rapidly.

Violence in Lebanon has surged dramatically since the war in Iran began.

"There has been a 400% increase in violence events in Lebanon," said Bassel Doueik, a researcher at the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED), adding that Israeli strikes and Hezbollah clashes have displaced at least 1 million people.

Doueik said Israel appears to be seeking to create a buffer zone south of the Litani River in Lebanon, warning the escalation could lead to "another occupation of southern Lebanon similar to 1982."

At the same time, Hezbollah — long backed by Iran — continues to operate as a powerful armed force inside Lebanon, complicating efforts to reach any durable political settlement.

France has played a leading diplomatic role in Lebanon for years, including backing the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). But the mission has faced growing challenges, including restrictions on movement and attacks on its personnel, raising criticism about its effectiveness.

Critics argue that repeated diplomatic initiatives have failed to curb Hezbollah’s military buildup, leaving Israel increasingly skeptical of new proposals.

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"The French are specializing in carrots," Schenker said, arguing that Paris has been reluctant to use pressure despite its influence in Lebanon.

But he added that the transatlantic divide is not entirely one-sided.

"This is a war that was launched by Israel and the United States, and they disagreed with it," he said, noting that protecting global energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz should be "an international responsibility."