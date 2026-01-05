Venezuela's new interim leader Delcy Rodríguez 'hates the West,' ex official warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicolás Maduro’s interim replacement now leading Venezuela in the wake of his arrest represents a continuation of the same regime, and with a woman who "hates the West" at the helm, a former Venezuelan official has warned.

Delcy Rodríguez’s elevation, the source said, underscores how Venezuela’s leadership continues to rely on a tight circle of Maduro loyalists rather than new figures, leaving what the source described as "the axis of evil in a geopolitical struggle remains three hours from Miami."

Rodríguez, Venezuela’s former vice president and oil minister, was formally sworn in on Monday following Maduro’s removal from office and his appearance in a New York courtroom Monday on drug trafficking charges.

"The regime is still the same, and she hates the West," the official told Fox News Digital, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

KAMALA HARRIS BLASTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S CAPTURE OF VENEZUELA’S MADURO AS ‘UNLAWFUL AND UNWISE’

"Really, Delcy has evolved from a mediocre lawyer, and now she’s the president of one of the richest nations in Latin America," the source said.

"She has probably been in every post, because they rotate the same persons as they don’t have anybody else that they trust.

‘Delcy is a very close and trustworthy person for Maduro and was also the same for Chávez.’"

President Donald Trump said Saturday that Rodríguez, 56, stood "willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again."

Rodríguez, who has served as foreign minister, president of the Constituent Assembly, vice president, and oil minister, was sworn in by her brother, Jorge Rodríguez, the head of the National Assembly.

Born in Caracas, Rodríguez is the daughter of Marxist guerrilla leader Jorge Antonio Rodríguez, a co-founder of the Socialist League.

He was arrested in connection with the 1976 kidnapping of American businessman William F. Niehous and later died in police custody, according to the New York Times.

"That ordeal is the foundation and the origin of Delcy’s hatred of the West and of democracy," the source said, before claiming, "her whole background was Marxist."

IRAN AND MADURO TIES SUFFER MAJOR BLOW FOLLOWING US OPERATION AND CAPTURE OF VENEZUELAN DICTATOR

"The guerrilla Marxist element kidnapped an American executive in 1976, and he was held for three years until authorities located the group hiding in the Amazon jungle," the source claimed.

Rodríguez’s tenure as foreign minister was also marked by controversy, the source claimed, including allegations that Venezuelan passports, birth certificates, and nationalities were illegally sold abroad, according to reports.

At the 2016 United Nations General Assembly, Rodríguez said the allegations were untrue.

"There were some passports being sold in Iraq, and they were giving birth certificates to terrorists," the source claimed.

In 2018, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Rodríguez, citing her role as a senior official in the Maduro government. Those sanctions remain in place.

She was also said to have been implicated in the so-called "Delcygate" scandal in 2020 after allegedly making a secret stop in Spain despite sanctions on her, reported by Spanish media.

MADURO'S CAPTURE IS 'BEGINNING OF THE END' FOR CUBA'S REGIME, HOUSE INTELLIGENCE CHAIR SAYS

Reports alleged she was transporting gold into Europe, a claim Rodríguez has denied.

"She had 40 bags full of gold in a private jet as vice president," the source alleged. "They put the bags through the X-ray, and they found the gold," the source claimed.

"Venezuela has become an occupied territory by Iran, China, Russia, and Cuba," the source added, citing armed groups including FARC and ELN controlling large parts of the country.

"Delcy is the interim, but all of these groups are part of the cohort from Chávez that came from communist mindsets against the West that she came from."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We now see the axis of evil in a geopolitical struggle three hours from Miami," the source added.

"There are atrocity crimes committed by all of this group, plus there’s kleptocracy and grand corruption, which is all still in place," the source said.