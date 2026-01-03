Kamala Harris blasts Trump administration’s capture of Venezuela’s Maduro as ‘unlawful and unwise’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday evening condemned the Trump administration’s capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, calling the operation both "unlawful" and "unwise."

In a lengthy post on X, Harris acknowledged that Maduro is a "brutal" and "illegitimate" dictator but said that President Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela "do not make America safer, stronger, or more affordable."

"Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela do not make America safer, stronger, or more affordable," Harris wrote. "That Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise. We’ve seen this movie before.

"Wars for regime change or oil that are sold as strength but turn into chaos, and American families pay the price."

Harris made the remarks hours after the Trump administration confirmed that Maduro and his wife were captured and transported out of Venezuela as part of "Operation Absolute Resolve."

The former vice president also accused the administration of being motivated by oil interests rather than efforts to combat drug trafficking or promote democracy.

"The American people do not want this, and they are tired of being lied to. This is not about drugs or democracy. It is about oil and Donald Trump’s desire to play the regional strongman," Harris said. "If he cared about either, he wouldn’t pardon a convicted drug trafficker or sideline Venezuela’s legitimate opposition while pursuing deals with Maduro’s cronies."

Harris, who has been rumored as a potential Democratic contender in the 2028 presidential race, additionally accused the president of endangering U.S. troops and destabilizing the region.

"The President is putting troops at risk, spending billions, destabilizing a region, and offering no legal authority, no exit plan, and no benefit at home," she said. "America needs leadership whose priorities are lowering costs for working families, enforcing the rule of law, strengthening alliances, and — most importantly — putting the American people first."

Maduro and his wife arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn late Saturday after being transported by helicopter from the DEA in Manhattan after being processed.

Earlier in the day, Trump said that the U.S. government will "run" Venezuela "until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition."

Harris' office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.