Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez snaps at Washington, declares ‘enough’ of US influence

Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez said Sunday she’s had "enough" of U.S. interference in the country’s politics, delivering a sharp rebuke of Washington during a speech to oil workers broadcast on state television.

"Enough already of Washington’s orders over politicians in Venezuela," she said during an address to oil workers in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela, broadcast by state-run channel Venezolana de Televisión.

"Let Venezuelan politics resolve our differences and our internal conflicts," she said. "This Republic has paid a very high price for having to confront the consequences of fascism and extremism in our country."

Rodríguez’s defiant rhetoric raises questions about how far she is willing — or able — to push back against Washington. While the Venezuelan government has long used anti-U.S. language to rally domestic support, the comments come as Caracas remains heavily constrained by U.S. sanctions and dependent on U.S. decisions over oil licenses.

After capturing former dictator Nicolás Maduro, the Trump administration made clear it had allowed Rodríguez to stay in power in an interim capacity because it believed Washington had significant influence over her decision-making.

Trump had said the U.S. would "run" Venezuela before backing Rodríguez. Trump spoke with Rodríguez recently by phone and earlier in January met with opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

"We obviously have maximum leverage over the interim authorities in Venezuela right now," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Jan. 7.

Any decisions by the new government will "continue to be dictated by the United States of America," she said.

It remains unclear whether Rodríguez has the political or economic leverage to translate her public defiance into policy, or whether the remarks are aimed primarily at a domestic audience wary of U.S. influence.

The White House could not be reached for comment in light of the Venezuelan leader’s most recent comments.

Earlier Saturday, Rodriguez made an overture to the Venezuelan opposition to reach "agreements" on the nation’s political future and said there should be "no political or partisan differences when it comes to peace in Venezuela."

Rodríguez’s rebuke comes as the United States has moved to assert control over Venezuela’s oil resources, long a centerpiece of Caracas’ economy. In early January, the White House announced an energy arrangement under which Venezuela would provide 30 million to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States at market price.

So far, the U.S. has completed at least one sale of Venezuelan crude valued at around $500 million, and more transactions are expected as part of the broader agreement.

Venezuela’s legislature recently approved an initial vote to loosen state control over Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, a move that would represent the first major overhaul of the industry since former leader Hugo Chavez nationalized large swaths of the industry in 2007. The legislation, which seems aimed at appeasing the U.S. government, would make room for private companies to invest in the oil industry.

Some supporters of the U.S. move to capture Maduro have been left scratching their heads by the decision to leave Rodriguez in power for an undisclosed amount of time.

After meeting with Trump earlier in January, Machado said she believed the goal was to hold new elections after a transition period, but did not say how long that would take.

In words that seemed a cautionary warning, Machado called Rodríguez "a communist" and "the main ally and representation of the Russian regime, the Chinese and the Iranians," while arguing that Rodríguez "does not represent the Venezuelan people" or the armed forces.

Trump told reporters in the past week Rodriguez had "shown very strong leadership so far," and "had done a very good job."