Marco Rubio

US moves fast to reopen Venezuela embassy after yearslong freeze

Secretary of State tells Senate committee diplomatic team already on ground assessing situation after embassy closed in 2019

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
Rubio says that Trump administration will not rule out use of force in Venezuela Video

Rubio says that Trump administration will not rule out use of force in Venezuela

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jan. 28, 2026, that additional military action in Venezuela would require an "imminent threat that we do not anticipate at this time."

The U.S. will "very quickly" reopen its embassy in Venezuela and establish a diplomatic presence on the ground, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We have a team on the ground there assessing it, and we think very quickly we'll be able to open a U.S. diplomatic presence on the ground," Rubio told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday. 

The goal, he said, would be not just to interact with officials on the ground but also "civil society and the opposition."

Such a move would mean restoring diplomatic relations with Venezuela, which were broken off in 2019 when the U.S. embassy’s doors shuttered.

The Trump administration has been in dialogue with Delcy Rodríguez, Nicolás Maduro’s former vice president whom U.S. officials describe as an interim leader, since the capture of the wanted Venezuelan dictator.

Sec. Marco Rubio testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing titled "U.S. Policy Towards Venezuela", on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 28, 2026.

The U.S. will "very quickly" reopen its embassy in Venezuela and establish a diplomatic presence on the ground, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (Nathan Howard/Reuters )

Reopening the embassy would require the U.S. to acknowledge a governing authority in Caracas, Venezuela, capable of receiving diplomats — a step that would mark a clear shift from Washington’s long-standing refusal to engage Venezuela’s executive. 

The current Venezuelan leadership has "been very cooperative on that front," Rubio said. "Obviously there's been some hard asks along the way."

Rubio said the administration is not seeking further military action in Venezuela but stressed that force has not been taken off the table. 

"The president never rules out his options as commander in chief to protect the national interest of the United States," Rubio told lawmakers, while emphasizing that the U.S. is "not postured to, nor do we intend or expect to have to take any military action in Venezuela at any time."

Rubio also offered details about the first $500 million of the U.S.-brokered sale of Venezuelan oil, saying $300 million went back to Venezuela to pay for public services, while $200 million remains in a U.S.-run account.

US Embassy in Caracas

U.S. Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela. Building of the diplomatic headquarters of the government of the United States in Venezuela, also works as a consulate for visa procedures. (Jimmy Villalta/Getty Images )

He declined to share details on how long Rodríguez would remain in power, but said a diplomatic presence would help keep a check on the new government. 

"I can't give you a timeline of how long it takes. It can't take forever," Rubio said. "But it’s not even been four weeks."

His comments come amid mixed signals from Venezuela’s interim leadership. In recent days, Rodríguez has struck a defiant tone toward Washington, declaring she had "enough" of U.S. influence in Venezuelan politics during a speech to oil workers broadcast on state television.

The remarks appeared aimed largely at a domestic audience, even as Venezuela remains constrained by U.S. sanctions and dependent on American decisions over oil licenses and revenue controls.

Delcy Rodriguez speaks at microphone

The Trump administration has been in dialogue with Delcy Rodríguez, whom U.S. officials describe as an interim leader, since the capture of the wanted Venezuelan dictator. (Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters)

Rubio said the administration’s goal is to push Venezuela toward a democratic transition, describing the Maduro regime as "a base of operation for virtually every competitor, adversary and enemy in the world." 

He said the U.S. is aiming for a "friendly, stable, prosperous Venezuela and democratic… with free and fair elections," while acknowledging the process will take time.

Pressed on corruption concerns, Rubio said an audit mechanism is being established. 

"The audit will be on," he told senators, stressing that spending would be restricted to approved public needs.

